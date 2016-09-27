Angry KCR calls for fresh tenders as Mid Manair dam work gets delayed

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspects the flood-hit parts of Karimnagar district during his aerial survey on the flood situation in the state.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who took an aerial survey of the Mid Manair dam in Karimnagar district that was damaged due to flood water overtopping the earthen bund, instructed the irrigation department to cancel the contract and call for fresh tenders to complete the dam works without further delay.

Mr Rao on Monday inspected the flood ravaged parts of Karimnagar district, including Mid Manair and Lower Manair dams, and held a review meeting with officials and non-officials in Karimangar.

The CM held the previous decade-long Congress rule responsible for the delay in executing the Mid Manair dam works, that he said resulted in overtopping of the water on earthen bund.

Read: With rains in catchment areas, all reservoirs continue to get inflows

He said that the existing contract will be cancelled and fresh tenders called to complete the works before 2018. Stating that Mid Manair dam was a crucial link in the Pranahita-Kaleswaram scheme, Mr Rao said that as such, the state government cannot continue with the same contractor as it would further delay the work.

The CM also reviewed the flood situation in Karimnagar district due to overflowing of canals, rivulets and tributaries of the Godavari and instructed officials to be vigilant over the possibility of agriculture fields getting inundated.

He said with so much of water available in all the irrigation sources in the district, there was no question of a drought-like situation for the next two years.