All promises in AP Act will be kept, says Venkaiah Naidu

Union ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu , Bandaru Dattatreya and Manoj Sinha inaugurate the Telangana postal circle at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Monday. Chief postmaster-general Brig B. Chandrashekar is also seen. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asserted that all promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act will be implemented by the Central government in a phased manner.

“Every issue mentioned in the Reorganisation Act will be taken to its logical conclusion. Let there be no doubt about it and there is nothing to worry about. Certain issues may take time. When there are problems if families separate, it takes time to resolve them,” Mr Venkaiah Naidu said.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seized of the matter, he noted that it took considerable time to fulfil promises made after the creation of of Uttarakand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh states.

“The government is doing its job as fast as it can, but certain issues take time. There are differences between the two states on certain issues. Officials too have failed to reach consensus,” the Union minister said.

Mr Venkaiah Naidu was speaking at a function to mark the inauguration of a new Telangana postal circle here on Monday. Union ministers Bandaru Dattatreya and Manoj Sinha, and others were present. The day also marked the 250 years of regular postal system in India launched by Lord Clive in 1776.

Mr Venkaiah Naidu said that it was the responsibility of the Centre, AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his TS counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao to prove that AP and Telangana were successful states.

Mr Venkaiah Naidu added, “Despite being separate, we are all one. It’s unity in diversity. We are one people. One country. We are all Bharatiyas. We are all Indians. We are children of the same mother. This feeling has to be there among us all.”

Earlier, he said that people used to say “Kalasi unte kaladu sukhamu” (Living together brings happiness) but now they are saying “Vidipothe iddariki sukham” (both are happy if separated).”

Mr Venkaiah Naidu said what happened in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu was not good for democracy. He also asked his colleague to consider paternity leave issue for male employees. “Consider it, but see that if both take leave for 26 weeks, there will be problems and government will have to go on leave.”