Put inter-state river linking on fast track for benefit of farmers: DMK to Modi

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2017, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 1:39 pm IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President MK Stalin (Photo: File)
Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Working President MK Stalin on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in expediting the inter-state river linking programme, saying it would benefit farmers across the country.

The initiative would help address many issues, including inter-state water disputes, and benefit farmers across the country, he said in a letter to Modi.

The river linking programme has to be given the "top most priority" and put on a fast track. Some of intra-state projects formulated in Tamil Nadu are pending with the Centre also needs to be expedited at a faster pace, he said.

"This should be the project of the nation, by the nation and for the nation. A successful river linking programme will not only save the farmers of Tamil Nadu but also the farmers across the nation and every section of the people stand to benefit immensely," he said.

Besides, it would solve many inter-state water issues leading to complete harmony in relations among the neighbouring states, he said.

"This will further strengthen national integration, national development and national economy," Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said.

He said a "very grave situation" prevailed in Tamil Nadu due to the "imbroglio" in the inter-state water issues, in an apparent reference to disputes involving Karnataka (Cauvery) and Kerala (Mullaperiyar).

Farmers of the state were struggling every day to earn their livelihood in the present unprecedented agrarian crisis, he said pointing to problems in getting legitimate share of water from upper riparian states, monsoon failure and drought conditions.

Inter-state rivers linking would address such issues and provide the respite, Stalin said adding Supreme Court had backed the initiative.

DMK had been voicing support for this initiative for long, with his father and party President M Karunanidhi taking up the matter even at a National Development Council meeting in 2007 as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Stalin added.

