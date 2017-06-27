Not interested in contesting for vice president post: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said he was not interested in any ceremonial position that would keep him away from the people and would not contest the vice presidential poll even if someone compelled him.

Happiness for him was meeting people and serving them, the Union urban development minister told reporters here.

He stated categorically that there was no chance of him contesting the vice presidential election.

"Never am I going to participate in vice president elections even if anyone compels me," Naidu said.

"Happiness for me is to meet people, be among them and serve them. I cannot stay away from people by taking up any ceremonial position," the minister added.

He had declared recently he would neither want to become the rashtrapati (president) nor uparashtrapati (vice president) but was happy being Usha's pati (his spouse).

"I wish to speak without any barriers and say what I feel, travel to different places, meet people and eat their food," he added.

Vice President M Hamid Ansari's term ends on August 10.