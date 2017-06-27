In his gifts to Donald Trump, Melania, Modi captures essence of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the President of United States of America (USA), Donald Trump and the first lady of USA, Melania Trump at White House, in Washington. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Embarking on his 3-nation tour with the second destination being US, Narendra Modi was given a red carpet welcome at the White House in Washington on Tuesday.

Modi gifted US President Donald Trump a folio containing the 1965 dated original commemorative postal stamp, issued to mark the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln.

"The stamp honoured the memory of a great American President and the symbolized closeness of ideals" of Lincoln and Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister's Office wrote on Twitter.

Modi also gifted Trump a wooden chest with intricate inlay pattern from Hoshiarpur.

Capturing the essence of India and keeping the tradition alive while choosing gifts for world leaders, Modi presented First Lady Melania Trump a hamper which included a traditional, handcrafted Himachali silver bracelet, tea and honey from Kangra and hand-woven shawls from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President Donald Trump, as first lady Melania Trump looks on as Modi departs the White House. (Photo: AP)

Meanwhile, Modi was given an extensive tour of the White House by Trump himself where he was also led into the Lincoln bedroom and further shown a copy of President Lincoln's famous Gettysburg address and the desk on which he wrote it.

Modi also extended an invite to Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, to come to India to lead the US delegation of entrepreneurs. Ivanka Trump is an Amercian businesswoman and former fashion model.

"I have invited her (Ivanka Trump) to lead the US delegation for global entrepreneurship forum," Modi said while jointly addressing the media with President Trump. "...And I believe she has accepted," President Trump replied.

Modi also invited the Trump family to visit India.