As Yogi completes 100 days in office, Cong says UP people feel cheated by Centre

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2017, 11:15 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 11:15 am IST
The BJP government had assumed office on March 19 after winning 325 of the 403 Assembly seats along with its allies.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: As Yogi Adityanath completed 100 days in office as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on May 26, the Congress on Tuesday slammed his government for failing to improve the law and order in the state.

"The law and order situation has worsened in Uttar Pradesh and nobody feels safe. Prime Minister Modi and Yogi Ji had raised law and order issue in the Uttar Pradesh election campaign and today the state is witnessing the worst law and order situation," Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed said.

He further said that people of the state are feeling cheated by the Modi government in these 100 days.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had assumed office on March 19 after winning 325 of the 403 Assembly seats along with its allies.

After taking the office, the Adityanath-led government tried to fulfil the elections promises including waiving off farmers loan, improving law and order situation, curbing corruption, power supply and many more.

Earlier on June 18, a review meeting of six departments, including Social Welfare, Disabled Welfare, Minority Welfare, Backward Class Welfare, Women Welfare, Food Safety and Drugs Departments, chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was held in Lucknow.

The meeting was held to review the works done by the ministers in the 100 days of the Yogi government.

