Nation, Current Affairs

Social media ban lifted in J&K, apps restored

ANI
Published May 27, 2017, 10:51 am IST
Updated May 27, 2017, 10:51 am IST
The ban had evoked widespread condemnation within the state and beyond.
On May 11, United Nations experts had even urged the Indian government to withdraw the ban on Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and "reinstate" freedom of expression. (Representational Image)
 On May 11, United Nations experts had even urged the Indian government to withdraw the ban on Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and "reinstate" freedom of expression. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: The social media sites and applications including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter were on Friday restored in Kashmir Valley.

The Indian government on April 17 blocked access to 22 websites and applications, including Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter, as well as 3G and 4G data services in the restive part of the northern state.

The ban came in the wake of reports that these social networking sites were being "misused by anti-national and anti-social elements to create law and order disturbances" in Kashmir.

The ban had evoked widespread condemnation within the state and beyond.

On May 11, United Nations experts had even urged the Indian government to withdraw the ban on Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir and "reinstate" freedom of expression.

Tags: kashmir, j&k, social media, ban
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Sports Gallery

Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Future iPhones will have Apple’s own AI chip

Apple is reportedly working on a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) chip that will power most future iPhones and iPads discretely.
 

French designer shows off DIY robot in public for first time

The idea developed from a prosthetics hand he made in 2011, the first-ever made on a 3-D printer. The robot is made with a 3-D printer and micro-cameras.
 

Construction starts on world's largest telescope

When completed will be the world's largest optical telescope, some five times larger than the top observing instruments in use today.
 

Video: Courageous bride suffering from cancer throws off wig during wedding

Jamie got married to her fiancé John Stephenson in Texas and removed her wig to show off her bald head. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Google will now track your card spendings

The company will also pull up data from mobile platforms as well and track them later so as to let advertisers know whether their efforts had any influence on the target consumer or not. (Photo: representational)
 

Woman nicknamed ‘elephant face’ gets heart-warming support after live-stream

Liu Ying has difficulty eating and swallowing food and hasn’t improved after an earlier surgery. (Photo: Facebook/Kanthan))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demonetisation was tough decision but people supported it: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Gauhati, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Ban on sale, purchase of cattle in farmers' interest: BJP

It also prohibited practices that are cruel to animals including painting of horns and putting ornaments or decorative materials on them. (Representational Image)

Congress accuses Modi government of not fulfilling promises

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi on high alert after inputs about possible terror strike

Officials have also been asked to carry out mock drills to check preparedness of the their staff. (Representational Image)

Cannot give jobs to all, we promoted self-employment: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah addressing a press confrence after completing 3 years of NDA government during the press preview in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham