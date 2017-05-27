Rahul Gandhi not allowed to enter Saharanpur

Lucknow: The district administration of Saharanpur has denied permission to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to visit the violence hit villages of the district.

Rahul Gandhi, UPCC president Raj Babbar and Congress MP P L Punia were scheduled to visit Saharanpur on Saturday.

ADG Aditya Misra told reporters on Lucknow that no political leader would be permitted to visit the strife-torn area till the situation returns to normalcy."We request all political leaders not to visit the area till thing normalize", he said.

The state is apparently being cautious because after BSP president Mayawati's visit to Saharanpur on May 23, violence had erupted again which left three persons dead.

The Yogi Adityanath government has blamed Mayawati's visit and has called the continuing incidents of violence in the area a 'well-planned conspiracy'.

Mobile and internet services and social networking sites have also been blocked in the violence-hit areas that are being patrolled by paramilitary forces.