Rahul Gandhi heads for Saharanpur despite no permission

ANI
Published May 27, 2017, 11:28 am IST
Updated May 27, 2017, 11:28 am IST
He is visiting Saharanpur to take stock of the prevailing situation, where a caste conflict had erupted
The Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Aditya Mishra on Friday had requested all political parties to steer clear of the violence-hit area until the situation returns to normal.(Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Despite being denied permission by the authorities, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday set out to visit riot-hit Saharanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Aditya Mishra on Friday had requested all political parties to steer clear of the violence-hit area until the situation returns to normal.

"We have requested all political parties not to visit the state until the situation is brought back to normal in Saharanpur." Mishra told ANI.

Gandhi will visit Saharanpur to take stock of the prevailing situation, where a caste conflict had erupted in which many Dalits were allegedly targeted.

Clashes occurred earlier after Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's visit to Saharanpur, where one person was killed and several others were injured.

The State Government also announced to give compensation of Rs. 15 lakh to relatives of the person, who was killed during this incident.

In the wake of clashes between two communities in Saharanpur, the Yogi Adityanath Government transferred 174 Sub-Divisional Magistrates.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to submit a report on the recent worrisome clashes in Saharanpur.

Earlier, Saharanpur District Magistrate Nagendra Parsad Singh was sacked after he was unable to control the clashes between two communities in the area.

On May 5, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured in clashes between the Dalits and the Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages.

Reports said that the police stopped the Maharana Pratap procession after some Dalits informed the police. This angered Rajputs, who allegedly resorted to violence.

