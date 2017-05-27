No early hearing on SIT probe on Saharanpur riots: Supreme Court

New Delhi: Refusing to grant early hearing on a PIL seeking probe by a special investigation team into the Saharanpur riots involving Dalits in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the matter to be listed for hearing in July after the summer vacation.

The petitioner, Gaurav yadav, advocate, while seeking a direction to the State police to provide protection to villagers to prevent migration from the villages due to feeling of insecurity also wanted the State to pay compensation to all those who died and sustained injuries, whose articles were burnt and stolen from their houses during the riots.

A vacation bench told the counsel for the petitioner that there is no urgency for hearing and posted it for listing in July.

Mr Yadav said the petitioner related to gross violations of the human rights and fundamental rights, right to life, right to property and the right to basic dignity of the peoples of Dalit Community living in Villages of Saharanpur.