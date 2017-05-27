Nation, Current Affairs

No early hearing on SIT probe on Saharanpur riots: Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published May 27, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated May 27, 2017, 1:53 am IST
A vacation bench told the counsel for the petitioner that there is no urgency for hearing and posted it for listing in July.
Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Refusing to grant early hearing on a PIL seeking probe by a special investigation team into the Saharanpur riots involving Dalits in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the matter to be listed for hearing in July after the summer vacation.  

The petitioner, Gaurav yadav, advocate, while seeking a direction to the State police to provide protection to villagers to prevent migration from the villages due to feeling of insecurity also wanted the State to pay compensation to all those who died and sustained injuries, whose articles were burnt and stolen from their houses during the riots.

A vacation bench told the counsel for the petitioner that there is no urgency for hearing and posted it for listing in July.

Mr Yadav said the petitioner related to gross violations of the human rights and fundamental rights, right to life, right to property and the right to basic dignity of the peoples of Dalit Community living in Villages of Saharanpur.

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Mumbai Indians have become the undisputed leaders in IPL after clinching their 3rd title. (Photo: BCCI)

From 2008 to 2017: Mumbai Indians and all the other IPL champions in the last decade
With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Courageous bride suffering from cancer throws off wig during wedding

Jamie got married to her fiancé John Stephenson in Texas and removed her wig to show off her bald head. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Google will now track your card spendings

The company will also pull up data from mobile platforms as well and track them later so as to let advertisers know whether their efforts had any influence on the target consumer or not. (Photo: representational)
 

Woman nicknamed ‘elephant face’ gets heart-warming support after live-stream

Liu Ying has difficulty eating and swallowing food and hasn’t improved after an earlier surgery. (Photo: Facebook/Kanthan))
 

Here is what happens at a love and sex festival

People from different countries that come out there to experience sex and love in its most unique form.
 

Exclusive: So, this is the person Sara Ali Khan went out on a movie date with!

Sara Ali Khan. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
 

70 percent women in Egypt can't orgasm due to female genital mutilation

3 million women are at risk of FGM each year (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Admission warning for category-B

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education would introduce online admission process for Category-B admissions for management seats in engineering and pharmacy colleges from 2017-2018 academic year.(Representational image)

Srinagar is back after University of Hyderabad protest

University of Hyderabad

I support Major Gogoi's action: Shah on Army official tying J&K man to jeep

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' is an influential platform for communication: Vice Prez

Vice President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari (Photo: PTI/File)

Modi govt will soon control unrest in Kashmir: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah addressing a press confrence after completing 3 years of NDA government during the press preview in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham