Neet aspirants on edge after Madras High Court stay on results

Published May 27, 2017, 1:09 am IST
Updated May 27, 2017, 1:52 am IST
They also complained that there was a vast difference between the English and Tamil question papers.
HYDERABAD: While the results for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Neet) are expected on June 8, a delay is likely. This, after the Madras High Court granted an interim stay on Wednesday on publication of the results. This has come as a major disappointment to the students, keeping them anxious and worried that they may have to re-appear for the test.

Problem arose after some Neet aspirants in Tamil Nadu filed a batch of petitions in the court and demanded that a fresh test be held with uniform question papers that they said were not given during the first test. They also complained that there was a vast difference between the English and Tamil question papers.

While no such petition was filed by any aspirant as also the teachers of Telangana, some aspirants did raise the same issue with Telugu question papers and alleged that the aspirants who opted to write the Neet in Telugu found the question paper very difficult as compared to the paper in English.

Hearing a batch of petitions filed by some students, Justice M.V. Muralidharan of the Madras high court’s Madurai bench directed officials of the Medical Council of India (MCI), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) director and the Union health ministry to file their counter-affidavits on June 7.

Now, it’s only an apprehension that the results will be delayed, and there is no official word yet, but the students are worried. Anu Sruthi from Chaitanya Junior College Hyderabad said, “It will be really stressful to study the entire syllabus again in very little time and it will be painful to write the exam all over again. We had to prepare for the Eamcet in the first year. Suddenly we were told to write Neet in the second year. This is stressful. Till now, we were relaxed that all entrance exams are over. Then came the news from Tamil Nadu. I am worried.’’

Kumar Veeramallu, dean at Chaitanya College, agreed that students are getting stressed over this. “There is no point in conducting the re-examination as 11 lakh students will be affected. Even in 2016, this kind of incident happened. If there is a paper leak in any state, then they may conduct the test again. But if a few students think the regional paper was difficult, then it is a different  issue. If such situations repeat, students will lose their faith in the examination system. Such situations have increased these days and this may have a negative impact on the performance of the students.”

