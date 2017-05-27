Nation, Current Affairs

Modi vows to give seized black money to the poor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 27, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated May 27, 2017, 1:56 am IST
We had decided to take strong steps against black money in the very first meeting of the Union Cabinet, says Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly inaugurated Dhola-Sadia bridge, the country’s longest river bridge, in Assam on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Guwahati: Completing three years in power and flush with electoral victories, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chose to express his gratitude to the nation from Assam, after inaugurating India’s longest bridge.

Addressing a huge public rally in Guwahati, Mr Modi hinted at more steps against the corrupt, saying: “Demonetisation was a very tough decision. Political leaders tried to create anger and provoke the people. But with the people’s blessings, my government withstood all the problems.

Mr Modi said, “We had decided to take strong steps against black money in the very first meeting of the Union Cabinet. The black money seized from the corrupt will go back to the poor. I will face problems, but won’t hesitate to do it as I had promised this to the people”.

“I will extract all benami property and black money that have been built by looting the public exchequer,” he said. “Once black money was everywhere, now it became ‘Jan Dhan’ everywhere. From now on, it should be ‘Digi Dhan’ everywhere,” he said

People’s faith helped me take tough decisions: Modi
Mr Modi said that it was the faith of the people that had guided and inspired him to take difficult decisions in the past three years, and added, “I am committed to fulfilling the assurances given to the people of my country.”

Keeping his eyes on the poor and the backward, the Prime Minister spoke of his government’s move to set up the OBC Commission, while regretting that the previous government had ignored the demand of the Other Backward Class (OBC) Commission.  

Narrating his experience as PM, Mr Modi said, “I have noticed that people have become a part of the administration in these three years.”

Mr Modi said, “When I came to power three years ago, I spoke about cleanliness, I spoke about toilets, some people were stunned and some were laughing. They said what kind of PM is this. But now it has become a movement in the country,” and added, “I need your pro-active support for my mission - New India.”

“When we came to power, there was only disappointment everywhere. People thought nothing will change and had made peace with it. However, now everything has changed. Indians believe that we will become a global power.” Mr Modi said, “I have experienced and understood the pains that the common man goes through.”

