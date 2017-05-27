For a talk with Uttar Pradesh CM, Dalits made to take bath

Lucknow: Dalits in Kushinagar, from where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched an immunisation drive against Encephalitis on Thursday, were apparently made to bathe with soap and shampoo their hair before meeting the CM. They were also made to spray perfume before the event.

The Chief Minister on Thursday had met members of the ‘Musahar’ community that are known as rat catchers and consider untouchable among Hindus.

“We got new roads, toilets and electricity before the Chief Minister came here. The officials gave us soaps and shampoos and some were even given new clothes. We do not know whether all this will be taken back now,” local residents told reporters on Friday. The incident reflects the casteist mentality of the bureaucracy in the state.

This, incidentally, is not the first time that officials in the state have tried to present a perfect picture before the Chief Minister. Earlier this month, when Yogi Adityanath visited Deoria to meet the family of the martyred BSF jawan Prem Sagar, the local officials installed air-conditioners, carpets, sofas and even towels in the martyr’s home.

All the ‘luxuries’ installed by the officials were removed after the CM left which angered the jawan’s family.

“They could have waited for a day or two before taking everything away. We were not going to keep the sofas and carpets with us in any case,” said Daya Shankar, brother of the martyred jawan.