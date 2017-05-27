Andhra Pradesh clears Rs 36 lakh for Chandrababu Naidu’s house CCTV

Hyderabad: After spending crores on the Hyderabad and Vijayawada residences of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the AP government is now spending lakhs on his house at Naravaripalli in Chittoor district.

The government is installing a CCTV system and solar power fence with network communication at the house of the CM. Chief Engineer of Roads & Building, (Electrical), has sent a report to the government that for installing a CCTV system, solar power fence with network communication and outside security lighting at the residence of Naidu at Naravaripalli will cost Rs 36 lakh. He requested the government to sanction the amount. Accordingly the government sanctioned Rs 36 lakh and issued orders on Friday. The government sanctioned the amount under the heads of government residential buildings and rental housing scheme. The government directed Chief Engineer (R&B) (Electrical) to take action accordingly.