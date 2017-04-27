Nation, Current Affairs

Yamuna damage: NGT issues contempt notice to Sri Sri for blaming Centre

PTI
Published Apr 27, 2017, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Activist Manoj Misra's plea which sought action against Ravi Shankar said his remarks interfered with with fair dispensation of justice.
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo: PTI)
 Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal on Thursday issued contempt notice to the Art of Living foundation's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on a plea against him for blaming the Centre and the panel for damaging Yamuna floodplains by allowing his NGO to hold a cultural extravaganza.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notice to Ravi Shankar while seeking his reply before May 9, the next date of hearing.

The plea filed by activist Manoj Misra has sought action against Ravi Shankar and said his remarks interfered with with free and fair dispensation of justice.

In a statement published on the AOL's website, Ravi Shankar had blamed the government and the NGT for permitting AOL to hold the function and said his foundation had obtained all necessary permissions, including from the green panel, and the event could have been stopped in the beginning itself if the river was so "fragile and pure".

In the plea filed through advocates Ritwick Dutta and Rahul Choudhary, Misra said the AOL head was "in the habit" of making statements to "denigrate the dignity and status of this tribunal, which was an interference in the fair dispensation of justice", that is the bedrock of the rule of law. 

Tags: national green tribunal, contempt notice, sri sri ravi shankar, yamuna damage
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Delhi: Cops shoot suspected burglar, donate blood to save life but fail

Sonu was taken to a hospital where four policemen of the Prashant Vihar police station donated blood to save his life. (Representational Image: Pixabay)
 

Why do phone screens break so easily?

The consumer’s wish for a device that looks sleek and stylish is greater than his wish for a device that’s bulky but strong enough to survive daily abuse in real life. (image: pexels)
 

Vinod Khanna and his tryst with spirituality and Osho Rajneesh

Vinod Khanna snapped with Osho Rajneesh.
 

Celebrities mourn the demise of legend Vinod Khanna

Late actor Vinod Khanna.
 

Not headphones, your apps are spying on you!

Developers of apps use this data information for many purposes.
 

Damage control: United Airlines to offer customers up to USD 10,000 to forfeit seats

(Photo: Representational/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shiv Sena castigates BJP over Sukma attack, Kashmir unrest

The Shiv Sena further took a jibe at the Centre's claim that demonetisation would curb terrorism and said that post the currency swap, terrorist attacks seemed to have increased. (Photo: PTI)

150 militants waiting near LoC in PoK to infiltrate: Army

Lt Gen J S Sandhu said the army was fully geared to stop infiltration on the LoC. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pakistan captures 23 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

To reciprocate the help given by Indian fishermen in saving two PMSA commandos, the PMSA later released the captured fishermen. (Photo: AFP)

AAP's Punjab affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh resigns post MCD defeat

The AAP faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP twice over - in the Punjab Assembly polls and the MCD elections. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Woman sent triple talaq through speed post, writes letter to PM, Yogi

The victim alleged that Ali used to beat her for dowry and also threw her out of the house. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham