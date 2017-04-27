Nation, Current Affairs

Uttar Pradesh: Not serving beef biryani leads to divorce

Published Apr 27, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 1:52 am IST
A day later, the bride was taunted by her in-laws about the absence of biryani and her husband also supported them.
Lucknow: A young Muslim bride was divorced two days after her marriage in Lakhimpur district because her family could not serve beef biryani to the ‘baraatis.’

According to reports, Afsana’s marriage was solemnized with Farman Ali, a resident of Bahraich, on Sunday.

After the wedding, when dinner was served, the groom and his family questioned the absence of delicacies including beef biryani. The girl’s father, Salari, informed them about the non-availability of beef due to the ban on illegal slaughter houses in the state. A day later, the bride was taunted by her in-laws about the absence of biryani  and her husband also supported them. 

When the bride supported her father, she was turned out of her in-laws’ house. Farman informed his wife’s parents that he had decided to give triple talaq to Afsana and would not accept her back.

The father has now lodged a report with the police, demanding that the gifts he had given to his daughter during the wedding should be returned to him.

