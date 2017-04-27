Nation, Current Affairs

Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati held again in new case

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 27, 2017, 1:21 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 1:53 am IST
Police initially did not take action claiming that it was a false case intending to malign the minister.
Gayatri Prajapati (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: The reprieve given by a special court to former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati in a rape case proved to be shortlived as a court here on Wednesday remanded him in judicial custody in a separate case.

Prajapati and two of his alleged accomplices were on Wednesday granted bail by special judge of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Om Prakash Mishra here in connection with the rape case.

However, Chief Judicial Magistrate Sandhya Srivastava on Wednesday sent the ex-minister to judicial custody in connection with the case lodged by social activist Nutan Thakur, wife of senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur.

Nutan had lodged the FIR on June 20, 2015 at Gomtinagar police station in which she alleged that Prajapati had used his undue political and administrative clout to conspire with the then chairperson of state women commission Zarina Usmani and others to frame her and her husband in “completely false” rape charges and other allegations.

Police initially did not take action claiming that it was a false case intending to malign the minister.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad body plans survey on talaq

Members are going to each and every house and asking people for their knowledge and opinion about talaq (Representational image)

Telangana mulls new symbols for flaunting VIP status

The General Administration Department (GAD) which manages VIP protocol has asked the home department to suggest alternatives. Putting special symbols or stickers on these vehicles or advertising the VIP status of the car’s passenger in bold lettering on the car are some of the options.(Representational Image)

Anti-women remark: Kerala CPI(M) censures Mani after raging protests

Kerala CPI (M) leader M M Mani (Photo: PTI)

Exempt tax on maintenance allowance to domestic violence victim: Maneka

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Two leaves to reunite soon? AIADMK factions to hold merger talks by Friday

AIADMK (PTA) chief O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami. (Photos: PTI)
