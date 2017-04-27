Nation, Current Affairs

Modi govt releases Rs 19,000 crore for development of J&K

Published Apr 27, 2017
About 25 per cent of funds from the total package has been released so far and related works were going on, an official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Centre has released an amount of Rs 19,000 crore out of the Rs 80,000 crore development package for Jammu and Kashmir announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was disclosed at a high-level inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Thursday, Home Ministry officials said.

Singh reviewed the progress in implementation of the mega package and works of various development initiatives announced for Jammu and Kashmir, which has been witnessing unrest lately. It was conveyed in the meeting that 25 per cent of funds from the total package, around Rs 19,000 crore, has been released so far and related works were going on, an official said.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various central ministries and departments, and the state government. The successful implementation of the mega package is key to assuage the feeling of alienation in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed violence during the April 9 bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seats in which eight people lost their lives in more than 200 incidents. There have been protests by students in the Valley last fortnight against alleged police excesses. Students, including girls, were seen pelting stones on security personnel in these incidents. Massive protests erupted in Kashmir after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in an encounter in July last year which continued for nearly four months. More than 90 people lost their lives, while scores of security personnel and civilians were injured.

The Rs 80,000-crore package for Jammu and Kashmir was announced by the prime minister in November, 2015. So far, Rs 17,000 crore has been released to the state government by the Centre. Around Rs 40,000 crore out of the Rs 80,000-crore package have been earmarked for improving road infrastructure, including semi-ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar, upgradation of important highways besides others.

An amount of Rs 7,854 crore has been earmarked for flood relief, reconstruction and flood management. A total of Rs 2,241 crore is meant for promoting tourism by developing new projects and tourist circuits, and setting up of 50 tourist villages.

In addition, Rs 11,708 crore is for power, new and renewable energy. This includes augmentation of power infrastructure and distribution systems, solar power, and small hydro projects.

Rs 4,900 crore has been earmarked for improving healthcare facilities in the state, which includes creation of two AIIMS-like institutions in both major cities of the state, and support for creation of infrastructure in hospitals and primary health centres.

