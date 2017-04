The HC in its order directed police to seize EVMs used in the February Assembly elections.

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday ordered that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in elections be taken into judicial custody.

The HC order came in response to a Congress leader’s plea alleging that the machines had been tampered, said reports.