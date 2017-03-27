Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath tells bureaucrats to prepare for 20-hour shifts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2017, 1:10 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 1:10 am IST
The CM also said that criminals who were flourishing under political patronage must now leave the state or face consequences.
Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi on Sunday warned bureaucrats and politicians in the state, saying those in the government and the party must be prepared to work 18 to 20 hours a day or “they can make room for others.”

“We must work 18 to 20 hours a day. There is no time for entertainment (mauj masti),” he said while addressing BJP workers at the party office in Gorakhpur.

Referring to a recent acid attack on a woman from Rae Bareli, the CM said, “The officials are still working on purana dharraa (old style). I went to the hospital to see the woman and asked officials that everything must be done in the next couple of hours.”

The CM also said that criminals who were flourishing under political patronage must now leave the state or face consequences.

“There is no place for those who give patronage to goonda elements, mafia, criminals and other rogue elements. They have the option of leaving UP or else they would land in places designated for them (jails),” he said, while hinting at a revamp of law and order.

On Sunday, the CM courted more controversy during his rally in Gorakhpur by claiming that Tulsidas had never accepted Akbar as his king, saying the poet-saint had always believed there was only “one god, Ram.”

