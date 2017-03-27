 LIVE !  :  While Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed ever so dangerous Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav sent David Warner and Matt Renshaw packing. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India on a roll, Australia 3 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Violence of any kind a disaster for airlines: Aviation Minister on Sena MP

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 27, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 1:36 pm IST
Gaikwad, an MP from Osmanabad, had on Saturday attacked an Air India manager with a sandal for not providing him a business class seat.
Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (Photo: File)
 Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Slamming Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for assaulting an Air India officer, Union Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that violence of any kind can be a ‘disaster’ for airlines.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that an MP would get caught in such an incident,” Raju said referring to Gaikwad.

Gaikwad, an MP from Osmanabad, had on Saturday attacked an Air India manager with a sandal for not providing him a business class seat in a flight to Delhi.

Gaikwad was subsequently blacklisted and barred by Air India, and 6 private carriers, from boarding their flights. He left for Pune on a train, but never got back home to Osmanabad.

Gaikwad is said to be staying at a relative’s house in Pune currently. The Sena leader is expected to go back to Delhi, and hence is not travelling to Osamanabad, and will take a train again. While the contact numbers of Gaikwad and his wife are not available, a certain Mr Joshi, who claims to be Gaikwad’s personal assistant, answered a call made to his house in Osmanabad.

Asked about the whereabouts of Gaikwad, he said, “Gaikwad is not in Osmanabad. He has not come here and there is no confirmation on when he will reach Osmanabad. He has to go back to Delhi and will go back via Pune or Mumbai.”

On Sunday, Gaikwad, unapologetic from the beginning, threatened legal action against Air India and IndiGo for banning him. He claimed he had not gone into hiding and would be present in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He said a 'top Sena leader' had asked him not to speak to the media.

The Sena MP had earlier insisted that he had done nothing wrong, bragged about his attack on the Air India officer and said that the 60-year-old officer should apologise to him.

Tags: ravindra gaikwad, shiv sena, air india, ashok gajapathi raju
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

Air India assault case: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad yet to reach home

Sena leader is expected to go back to Delhi, and hence is not coming to Osamanabad, and will take a train again.
27 Mar 2017 1:09 AM
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: Twitter/Ravindra Gaikwad)

Not hiding, top Sena leader asked me not to speak to media: MP on AI issue

Gaikwad had on Thursday abused and assaulted a 60-year-old duty manager of Air India with slippers.
26 Mar 2017 8:23 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A survivor’s tale: Man on boat without food and water alive after 56 days at sea

The PNG Post Courier newspaper, quoting local police, said a fishing vessel found Rolando Omongos, 21, adrift and without food on a boat on March 9. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp is facing heat in London, here’s why

Speaking to Sky News, home secretary Amber Rudd said it was "completely unacceptable" that police and security services had not been able to crack the heavily-encrypted service.
 

Brad Hodge suggests Virat Kohli may have skipped Test for IPL

Hodge hoped the Indian skipper would not turn out to be like the many cricketers who have 'limped' into the lucrative IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Kane Williamson equals New Zealand century record

Kane Williamson reached the milestone with a four off Dean Elgar during New Zealand's first innings against South Africa on day three of the third Test in Hamilton. (Photo: NZC)
 

Beware! Your web browsing history can be sold at a price

(Representational image)
 

Ranbir writes beautiful letter to Gauri thanking her for designing his house

Ranbir and Gauri at the former's new home. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tell us plan to tackle farmer suicides within 4 weeks: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

Post unimportant, want innocence proven: Kerala Minister accused of sex offence

Former Kerala Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran (Photo: PTI)

‘Don’t act in over-enthusiasm’: UP minister to cops on abattoirs

A man stands at a slaughterhouse where he used to work after it was shutdown by authorities in Allahabad. (Photo: AP)

Rajya Sabha proceedings disrupted over vacancies in statutory panels

Members protest in the well of Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: Supreme Court

Aadhaar cards
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham