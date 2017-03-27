Nation, Current Affairs

Use less cash, fight black money, says Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2017, 1:08 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 2:40 am IST
Narendra Modi asks citizens to take fight against black money to next level.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting a performer at an event organised at the residence of Union I&B minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on the occasion of Telugu New Year Ugadi in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting a performer at an event organised at the residence of Union I&B minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on the occasion of Telugu New Year Ugadi in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon the people to take the fight against black money and graft to the “next level” by shunning cash and going digital.

Urging “125 crore” Indians to become a part of the country’s transformation and realise the dream of “New India”, Mr Modi, in the 30th edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, asked people to shift to digital mode of payment for all transactions — from paying school fee and buying medicine or items from fair price shops, to purchasing air and train tickets.

“You can’t imagine how you can serve the country in this way and become a brave soldier in the fight against black money and corruption,” he said.

After invoking the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, and recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s Champaran Satyagraha, Mr Modi said that if Indians take a pledge and unite to work towards it, a bhavya (grand) and divya (brilliant) India will become a reality. March 23 was the death anniversary of the three martyrs, and 2017 marks the centenary of Champaran Satyagraha.

“New India is neither a government programme, nor is it the manifesto of a political party, nor is it a project. New India is the… essence of the emotions of the 125 crore Indians wanting to come together and create a magnificent India,” he said.

Poorest going digital, says Narendra Modi
Observing that the Budget recently had announced that there would be 2,500 crore digital transactions this year, he said if 125 crore countrymen resolve, “they need not wait for a year; they can do it within six months”.

During his weekend broadcast, and while expressing gratitude to the people, Mr Modi said that over the past few months the country had witnessed an atmosphere in which people in large numbers had participated in the digital payment, “Digidhan” movement. He insisted that the all-digital payment schemes were being adopted by not just urban India but also by the “poorest of the poor”.

“There has also been an increase in curiosity about cashless transactions. The poorest of the poor are making attempts to learn, and people are gradually moving towards conducting business without cash. There has been a surge in various modes of digital payment after demonetisation,” he said, adding that the BHIM App, launched about two and a half months ago, had already been downloaded by one and a half crore people.

Mr Modi began his radio address, the first after the BJP’s victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and forming a coalition governments in Goa and Manipur, by greeting Bangladesh on its Independence Day. He also touched upon wastage of food and fighting depression.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi

