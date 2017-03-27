Nation, Current Affairs

Terror big threat to humanity, says Narendra Modi

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2017, 1:10 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 1:10 am IST
The Prime Minister said Jatayu sacrificed his life taking on a strong man to defend the dignity of a woman.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Terrorism has thrown a big challenge to humanity and people should draw inspiration from ancient scriptures to take on the menace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

“Terrorism has gripped the entire world. It has thrown a challenge to humanity. If we try to analyse incidents mentioned in ancient scriptures and set those in the present context, I would say that Jatayu was the first to fight against terrorism. He gave the message of fearlessness,” he said.

In epic Ramayana, Jatayu, a vulture, had valiantly tried to rescue Sita when she was being kidnapped by Ravana, sacrificing his life in the process.

The Prime Minister said Jatayu sacrificed his life taking on a strong man to defend the dignity of a woman. “Jatayu’s fight gives us the inspiration to take on terrorism. It also gives the message to live for humanity,” he said.

Mr Modi was addressing a gathering at the residence of Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu here to celebrate Ugadi, the Telugu and Kannada new year day.

Referring to different languages and cultures in the country, Mr Modi said various states should ensure cultural exchanges between people. Haryana and Telangana have already signed an agreement in this regard.

He said cultural exchanges and quiz competitions can be organised to spread culture and language of one state in the other. Mr Modi said diversity of India was both its identity and strength.   

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

