Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: In a first, Muslim man donates brain-dead father's organs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2017, 2:33 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 8:43 am IST
The organs were harvested at the Osmania General Hospital.
Hussain
 Hussain

Hyderabad: A man donated five organs of his father, Nalgonda resident Sheikh Niranjan alias Hussain, who had been declared brain dead, to the Jeevandan scheme of the government. Hussain became the first Muslim whose organs were donated in the state. The organs were harvested at the Osmania General Hospital.

Hussain, 55, from Nalgonda had suffered grievous head injuries in an accident. After he was declared brain-dead, his son Jahangeer gave he consent to donate his father’s kidneys, corneas and liver to the government scheme.

Mr Jahangeer told this newspaper, “My father was a God-fearing person and had always helped everyone who came to his door. In death, he has given his organs and given new life to many others.”

Jeevandan counsellors Bhanu Chander and Osmania General Hospital medical superintendent Dr G.V. Murthy convinced to donate his father's organs.

Arab clerics okay organ donation
There have been more than 300 organ donations since the inception of the programme in 2013, and Hussain became the first Muslim whose organs were donated on Sunday.

This is because Indian Muslim scholars state that organ donation is not permissible as the human body is formed by the wish of God and giving away its parts to others after death is not considered the right choice. Arab scholars allow for organ donation under certain terms and conditions.

The scheme also received six organs which were donated by the family of K. Madhavi, 27, who was declared brain dead from injuries she sustained after falling in her house. Madhavi had suffered a spell of giddiness, and bled internally after the fall.

After she was declared brain dead, her brother Sudhakar gave consent for the donation. Madhavi's heart, kidneys, corneas and liver were donated to the  government-run scheme.

Tags: organ donation, osmania general hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

