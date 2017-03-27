Nation, Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj assures help to German man

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 27, 2017, 6:27 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 6:49 am IST
The German citizen underwent treatment at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata but has failed to go back home as no one came forward to take him back.
Kolkata: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has assured of her intervention for the return of a German citizen who underwent treatment at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata but has failed to go back home.

On Saturday BarbieGiri tweeted to Ms Swaraj: “79-year-old German patient, can’t speak English, cured & fit to discharge now. No one to pick him up. Details below. Help?”

The tweet also contained a photograph of the patient lying in the bed of a hospital and a message which said: "This is Holzer Dieter Siegeried, 79-year-old German citizen who was brought in with a lung disease to our hospital, SSKM, Kolkata, has been cured now. He speaks no English. We have informed the embassy about him but no one has come to receive him. It would be great if we can reach the embassy or some NGO to assist him back home to Germany.”

Addressed to medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal of SSKM a letter, attached to the message in the tweet, suggests that the German patient was referred to the state-run super-speciality hospital from Raiganj district hospital in North Dinajpur of North Bengal. Replying to the tweet, Ms Swaraj said on Sunday afternoon, “We are taking this up with the German embassy.”

Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

