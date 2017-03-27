Nation, Current Affairs

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad yet to reach home

Published Mar 27, 2017, 1:09 am IST
The Sena leader is expected to go back to Delhi, and hence apparently is not coming to Osamanabad, and will take a train again.
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) Ravindra Gaikwad, who attained infamy for beating an Air India (AI) employee with his sandal 25 times, is yet to reach his home in Osmanabad after alighting from a Mumbai-bound train on Saturday. He is allegedly in Pune, at his relative’s house and is not expected to go to his house soon, sources said. Meanwhile, his supporters claim that a bandh has been called for Monday in Osmanabad to protest against the decision by various airlines to not fly Gaikwad.

The Sena leader is expected to go back to Delhi, and hence apparently is not coming to Osamanabad, and will take a train again. While the contact numbers of Gaikwad and his wife are not available, a certain Mr Joshi, who claims to be Gaikwad’s personal assistant, answered a call made to his house in Osmanabad.

Asked about the whereabouts of Gaikwad, he said, “Gaikwad is not in Osmanabad. He has not come here and there is no confirmation on when he will reach Osmanabad. He has to go back to Delhi and will go back via Pune or Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena clarified that the party has not called for any bandh in Osmanabad. Threatening legal action against the national carrier, the Parliamentarian said he has not gone into hiding and will be present in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

