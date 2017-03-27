 LIVE !  :  While Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed ever so dangerous Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav sent David Warner and Matt Renshaw packing. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India on a roll, Australia 6 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Madras HC orders arrest of man who claimed to be Jaya’s son

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 27, 2017, 3:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 3:19 pm IST
The court had earlier reprimanded the petitioner, questioning the authenticity of the documents submitted by him.
Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)
 Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: After examining the report by the Tamil Nadu Police, the Madras High Court on Monday directed it to arrest J Krishnamoorthy, who had claimed to be late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and Shoban Babu's son.

The court had earlier reprimanded the petitioner, questioning the authenticity of the documents submitted by him.

"I can send this man straightaway to jail. I will ask police officers to take him to jail now itself," Justice R Mahadevan had said.

The judge had directed him to appear before the Commissioner of Police and handover original documents for verification.

"Don't play with the court," the judge said before directing additional public prosecutor Emilias to ascertain the genuineness of the documents.

The documents should be placed before the commissioner of police. "Let the commissioner verify the genuineness of the documents."

The petitioner had claimed that he was born in 1985 and that a year later he was given in adoption to the family of Erode-based Vasanthamani, who allegedly worked in former chief minister M G Ramachandran's household in the late 1980s.

According to the petitioner, the 'adoption deed' which had photographs and signatures of Jayalalithaa, Shoban Babu and Vasanthamani on the rear, had the signature of M G Ramachandran as 'witnesses' to adoption.

Referring to this, the judge said the late chief minister M G Ramachandran was not able to move even his hand around the time the document was allegedly prepared.

"But the document shows that he has signed," the judge had pointed out.

The man, J Krishnamoorthy, had moved the court, saying he was born to Jayalalithaa and late Telugu actor Shoban Babu.

He had earlier submitted some documents, including a deed of adoption. He also sought the court's help to declare him as her son and hence entitled to her properties, including the Poes Garden residence.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the Director General of Police to provide him security, as he feared threats from the family of Jayalalithaa's aide and AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala.

Tags: madras high court, jayalalithaa, adoption, arrest
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Madras High Court

Madras High Court warns ‘Jaya son’ pretender, threatens to send him to jail

The court directed him to appear before the Chennai police commissioner on Saturday with original documents for verification.
18 Mar 2017 1:25 AM
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

After mysterious daughter, man claiming to be Jaya's son surfaces

He also asserted his rights over the deceased leader's property, claiming that he was her rightful heir.
15 Mar 2017 4:48 PM
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI)

Will send you to jail right now, Madras HC tells man claiming to be Jaya's son

'Even a kindergarten student will say that the documents are fake', the Madras HC told the man.
17 Mar 2017 3:51 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata to host the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup final

The Salt Lake Stadium will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup final. (Photo: PTI)
 

This Rs 5,999 smartphone provides 1 year of free Internet

MoreGMax 3G6 smartphone.
 

6 Indian researchers to be a part of Uber’s bug bounty program

(Representational image)
 

Facebook apologises to this Indian user, here’s why

(Photo: Representational/AP)
 

Most young people on Tinder aren't really looking for sex or love

Another 29 percent were around for friendship and curiosity (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Flipkart to pay Rs 15,000 compensation for faulty mobile charger

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Crackdown in UP only on illegal slaughterhouses: Govt in Lok Sabha

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: File)

Amid opposition uproar, Jaitley introduces GST bills in Lok Sabha

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Decide if Muslims are minorities in J&K: SC to Centre, state

Representational image (Photo: AFP)

Tell us plan to tackle farmer suicides within 4 weeks: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

Post unimportant, want innocence proven: Kerala Minister accused of sex offence

Former Kerala Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham