Madras HC orders arrest of man who claimed to be Jaya’s son

Chennai: After examining the report by the Tamil Nadu Police, the Madras High Court on Monday directed it to arrest J Krishnamoorthy, who had claimed to be late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and Shoban Babu's son.

The court had earlier reprimanded the petitioner, questioning the authenticity of the documents submitted by him.

"I can send this man straightaway to jail. I will ask police officers to take him to jail now itself," Justice R Mahadevan had said.

The judge had directed him to appear before the Commissioner of Police and handover original documents for verification.

"Don't play with the court," the judge said before directing additional public prosecutor Emilias to ascertain the genuineness of the documents.

The documents should be placed before the commissioner of police. "Let the commissioner verify the genuineness of the documents."

The petitioner had claimed that he was born in 1985 and that a year later he was given in adoption to the family of Erode-based Vasanthamani, who allegedly worked in former chief minister M G Ramachandran's household in the late 1980s.

According to the petitioner, the 'adoption deed' which had photographs and signatures of Jayalalithaa, Shoban Babu and Vasanthamani on the rear, had the signature of M G Ramachandran as 'witnesses' to adoption.

Referring to this, the judge said the late chief minister M G Ramachandran was not able to move even his hand around the time the document was allegedly prepared.

"But the document shows that he has signed," the judge had pointed out.

The man, J Krishnamoorthy, had moved the court, saying he was born to Jayalalithaa and late Telugu actor Shoban Babu.

He had earlier submitted some documents, including a deed of adoption. He also sought the court's help to declare him as her son and hence entitled to her properties, including the Poes Garden residence.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the Director General of Police to provide him security, as he feared threats from the family of Jayalalithaa's aide and AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala.