 LIVE !  :  While Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed ever so dangerous Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav sent David Warner and Matt Renshaw packing. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India on a roll, Australia 3 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 27, 2017, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 1:53 pm IST
Govt, however, cannot be stopped from using Aadhaar in other schemes like opening of bank accounts, says SC.
Aadhaar cards
 Aadhaar cards

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the government cannot make Aadhaar mandatory for extending benefits of central welfare schemes, but added that it cannot stop the government from linking the 12-digit identification number to the opening of bank accounts or filing of tax returns.

The bench comprised of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul.

Recently, the government made it mandatory for citizens to produce the 12-digit Aadhaar number for benefits under dozens of central schemes - free mid-day meals for schoolchildren, scholarships, subsidised cooking gas and foodgrains and other schemes for backward castes and the disabled.

Aadhaar cards will also be needed for filing tax returns. The Centre has indicated that PAN cards could be invalidated by year-end if not linked with Aadhaar.

The government had said it will enable people to get their biometric identity documents by June 30.

A clutch of petitions challenging the orders, and Aadhaar, are pending in the SC.

The bench also said that a seven-judge bench needed to be constituted for authoritatively deciding a batch of petitions challenging the Aadhaar scheme on grounds including that it infringes on the Right to Privacy of citizens.

It, however, expressed inability in setting up of the seven-judge bench saying it would be decided at a later stage.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for one of the petitioners, alleged that the Central government is not following the various orders passed by the apex court that the usage of Aadhaar would be voluntary and not mandatory.

The apex court on August 11, 2015, had said that Aadhaar card will not be mandatory for availing benefits of government's welfare schemes and barred the authorities from sharing personal biometric data collected for enrolment under the scheme.

However, on October 15, 2015 it had lifted its earlier restriction and permitted the voluntary use of Aadhaar cards in welfare schemes that also included MGNREGA, all pension schemes and the provident fund besides ambitious flagship programmes like 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna' of the NDA government.

Tags: aadhaar card, supreme court, welfare schemes
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The telecom department has said the operators will use and share common device eco-system through mutual agreements.

Aadhaar eKYC verification for existing mobile subscribers soon

The Supreme Court, had observed that, “an effective process has been evolved to ensure the identity verification
26 Mar 2017 8:19 PM
Union Finance Minister and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Aadhaar is must: Arun Jaitley

Despite SC ruling, the Centre will force people to get it.
23 Mar 2017 12:47 AM
Aadhaar logo

Aadhaar should not be forced on people

Until the system is completely cleansed of its glitches, there is little need for the government to promote Aadhaar as the defining ID.
07 Mar 2017 12:37 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A survivor’s tale: Man on boat without food and water alive after 56 days at sea

The PNG Post Courier newspaper, quoting local police, said a fishing vessel found Rolando Omongos, 21, adrift and without food on a boat on March 9. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp is facing heat in London, here’s why

Speaking to Sky News, home secretary Amber Rudd said it was "completely unacceptable" that police and security services had not been able to crack the heavily-encrypted service.
 

Brad Hodge suggests Virat Kohli may have skipped Test for IPL

Hodge hoped the Indian skipper would not turn out to be like the many cricketers who have 'limped' into the lucrative IPL. (Photo: PTI)
 

Kane Williamson equals New Zealand century record

Kane Williamson reached the milestone with a four off Dean Elgar during New Zealand's first innings against South Africa on day three of the third Test in Hamilton. (Photo: NZC)
 

Beware! Your web browsing history can be sold at a price

(Representational image)
 

Ranbir writes beautiful letter to Gauri thanking her for designing his house

Ranbir and Gauri at the former's new home. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Decide if Muslims are minorities in J&K: SC to Centre, state

Representational image (Photo: AFP)

Tell us plan to tackle farmer suicides within 4 weeks: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

Post unimportant, want innocence proven: Kerala Minister accused of sex offence

Former Kerala Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran (Photo: PTI)

‘Don’t act in over-enthusiasm’: UP minister to cops on abattoirs

A man stands at a slaughterhouse where he used to work after it was shutdown by authorities in Allahabad. (Photo: AP)

Rajya Sabha proceedings disrupted over vacancies in statutory panels

Members protest in the well of Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham