Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the government cannot make Aadhaar mandatory for extending benefits of central welfare schemes, but added that it cannot stop the government from linking the 12-digit identification number to the opening of bank accounts or filing of tax returns.

The bench comprised of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul.

Recently, the government made it mandatory for citizens to produce the 12-digit Aadhaar number for benefits under dozens of central schemes - free mid-day meals for schoolchildren, scholarships, subsidised cooking gas and foodgrains and other schemes for backward castes and the disabled.

Aadhaar cards will also be needed for filing tax returns. The Centre has indicated that PAN cards could be invalidated by year-end if not linked with Aadhaar.

The government had said it will enable people to get their biometric identity documents by June 30.

A clutch of petitions challenging the orders, and Aadhaar, are pending in the SC.

The bench also said that a seven-judge bench needed to be constituted for authoritatively deciding a batch of petitions challenging the Aadhaar scheme on grounds including that it infringes on the Right to Privacy of citizens.

It, however, expressed inability in setting up of the seven-judge bench saying it would be decided at a later stage.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for one of the petitioners, alleged that the Central government is not following the various orders passed by the apex court that the usage of Aadhaar would be voluntary and not mandatory.

The apex court on August 11, 2015, had said that Aadhaar card will not be mandatory for availing benefits of government's welfare schemes and barred the authorities from sharing personal biometric data collected for enrolment under the scheme.

However, on October 15, 2015 it had lifted its earlier restriction and permitted the voluntary use of Aadhaar cards in welfare schemes that also included MGNREGA, all pension schemes and the provident fund besides ambitious flagship programmes like 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna' of the NDA government.