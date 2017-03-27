 LIVE !  :  While Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed ever so dangerous Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav sent David Warner and Matt Renshaw packing. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India on a roll, Australia 6 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid opposition uproar, Jaitley introduces GST bills in Lok Sabha

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2017, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 2:09 pm IST
The Finance Minister tabled the Central GST, Integrated GST, Union Territory GST and the Compensation Law for passage by Parliament.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Four bills aimed at rolling out the much-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) and usher in landmark tax reforms in the country were tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Opposition objecting to it saying the introduction of these measures was not listed on Monday's agenda for the House.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced the Central GST, Integrated GST, Union Territory GST and the Compensation Law for passage by Parliament to implement the one-nation, one-tax regime.

The government proposes to launch GST from July 1. It is estimated that rolling out of the GST can add up to 2 percent to India's economic growth.

On Saturday, Jaitley had emphasised the urgency to pass the GST laws during the current session of Parliament, saying the Centre and the states will otherwise lose their right to collect indirect taxes after September 15.

The approval of Parliament, coupled with separate nods by all the State Assemblies, will complete the legislative process for the roll out of one-nation, one-tax regime by merging central taxes like excise duty and service tax as well as state levies like VAT.

The GST Council has already approved four-tier tax slabs of 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent plus an additional cess on demerit goods like luxury cars, aerated drinks and tobacco products. The work on for putting various goods and services in the different slabs is slated to begin next month.

The introduction of the Bills by Jaitley was objected to by a number of Opposition MPs for the manner it was being done, saying they were not given enough time to study the proposed legislation.

Raising his objection, Congress member K C Venugopal said the introduction of these bills was not listed on Monday's agenda and asserted that parliamentary procedures must be followed while dealing with important issues.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs S S Ahluwalia said the bills were uploaded on the government website on the midnight of Friday.

The Opposition MPs took strong objection to the statement saying how could the government expect the members to check the website at midnight and why the issue was not discussed at the meeting of Business Advisory Committee last week.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi and TMC's Saugata Roy were among those who opposed the way the GST bills were introduced.

Dismissing the opposition objections, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the bills were sent to the MPs on Saturday morning and there was nothing wrong in these being tabled.

Tags: gst, arun jaitley, parliament, opposition protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata to host the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup final

The Salt Lake Stadium will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup final. (Photo: PTI)
 

This Rs 5,999 smartphone provides 1 year of free Internet

MoreGMax 3G6 smartphone.
 

6 Indian researchers to be a part of Uber’s bug bounty program

(Representational image)
 

Facebook apologises to this Indian user, here’s why

(Photo: Representational/AP)
 

Most young people on Tinder aren't really looking for sex or love

Another 29 percent were around for friendship and curiosity (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Flipkart to pay Rs 15,000 compensation for faulty mobile charger

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Decide if Muslims are minorities in J&K: SC to Centre, state

Representational image (Photo: AFP)

Tell us plan to tackle farmer suicides within 4 weeks: SC to Centre

The Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)

Post unimportant, want innocence proven: Kerala Minister accused of sex offence

Former Kerala Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran (Photo: PTI)

‘Don’t act in over-enthusiasm’: UP minister to cops on abattoirs

A man stands at a slaughterhouse where he used to work after it was shutdown by authorities in Allahabad. (Photo: AP)

Rajya Sabha proceedings disrupted over vacancies in statutory panels

Members protest in the well of Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham