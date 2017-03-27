 LIVE !  :  While Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed ever so dangerous Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav sent David Warner and Matt Renshaw packing. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India on a roll, Australia 3 down
 
2 policemen injured in militant attack on J&K minister Farooq Abdrabi's house

PTI
Published Mar 27, 2017, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 12:32 pm IST
The militants also took away four service weapons from the guard room at Abdrabi's Residence at Dooru in Anantnag.
 Representational image

Srinagar: Two policemen were injured when militants attacked the ancestral residence of PDP leader and minister for Hajj and Auqaf Farooq Abdrabi in Kashmir's Anantnag district late last night.

The militants also took away four service weapons from the guard room at Abdrabi's Residence at Dooru in Anantnag, a police official said.

The ultras opened fire on the police personnel at the residence of the minister, resulting in injuries to two cops, he said.

The militants escaped from the scene along with the service weapons of the cops.

Abdrabi, a close relative of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, was not present at home at the time of the attack but his relatives had a narrow escape.

