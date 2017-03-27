2 policemen injured in militant attack on J&K minister Farooq Abdrabi's house

Srinagar: Two policemen were injured when militants attacked the ancestral residence of PDP leader and minister for Hajj and Auqaf Farooq Abdrabi in Kashmir's Anantnag district late last night.

The militants also took away four service weapons from the guard room at Abdrabi's Residence at Dooru in Anantnag, a police official said.

The ultras opened fire on the police personnel at the residence of the minister, resulting in injuries to two cops, he said.

The militants escaped from the scene along with the service weapons of the cops.

Abdrabi, a close relative of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, was not present at home at the time of the attack but his relatives had a narrow escape.