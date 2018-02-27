search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn protests in Kerala Assembly, demands CBI probe over Youth Cong activist death

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Oppn MLAs raised slogans and displayed placards in front of the Speaker's chair seeking immediate action over murder of Youth Cong activist.
The Kerala Assembly Speaker rejected sanction for the notice of adjournment motion and also took strong objection to holding placards by the Opposition so as to hinder the view of the Chair. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Kerala Assembly Speaker rejected sanction for the notice of adjournment motion and also took strong objection to holding placards by the Opposition so as to hinder the view of the Chair. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly witnessed a stormy session for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with the Opposition intensifying their protests over the death of a Youth Congress activist in Kannur.

The Opposition demanded CBI enquiry over the death of the Youth Congress activist Shuhaib and also raised issue of the lynching of a tribal youth in Palakkad's Attapady. The tribal youth died when he was being taken to a hospital by police. 

 

Also Read: Youth congress man hacked to death in Kannur

The second day of the assembly session opened with the question hour.

The Opposition MLAs raised slogans and displayed placards and banners in front of the Speaker's chair seeking immediate action over murder of Youth Congress functionary.

Also Read: Selfie craze: Locals click while mentally unstable Kerala man tied, beaten to death

Furthermore, the Opposition sought action over the alleged murder of Safeer, son of Mannarkkad Municipality Councillor Varodan Sirajuddheen.

The Speaker rejected sanction for the notice of adjournment motion and also took strong objection to holding placards by the Opposition so as to hinder the view of the Chair.

Following the ruckus in the house, the question hour has been suspended.

Tags: kerala assembly session, kerala youth congress activist murder, kerala tribal man lynched, uproar in kerala assembly
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Love at first sight: Couple who met as babies set to tie the knot

When she was around 22 and he was 24, she received a message from him on Facebook. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sridevi death: Unlike Rishi, Vidya, Farhan, Big B slam media with few but apt words

Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar hinted at their disapporval of the reporting of Sridevi's death.
 

Siddaramaiah kickstarts mobile canteen, distributes retrofitted two-wheelers

Various branches of the Saviruchi women canteen will be further opened in all the district offices of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)
 

Johnnie Walker bats for gender equality, launches Jane Walker Scotch

Brand owner Diageo Plc is hoping the move widens the appeal of the product while celebrating women. (Twitter Screengrab/ @JohnnieWalker)
 

Holi 2018: Sweeten up festival of colours with these dishes

Getting together with family, and preparing delectable sweets and snacks forms one of the major parts of this festival. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Survey finds women more satisfied with their lives than men

Survey finds women more satisfied with their lives than men. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Need ‘clearance’ to bring back Sridevi; Boney Kapoor statement recorded

The Dubai Police released her forensic report on Monday which put the cause of death as ‘accidental drowning’ and not cardiac arrest as was earlier reported. (Photo: File)

Finance Ministry releases list of 9,491 'high risk' financial companies

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the NBFCs, which includes cooperative banks, are required to furnish details about their financial operations and transactions to the FIU. (PTI/Representational)

Disclose bills of Air India charter plane for Modi's foreign trips: CIC to MEA

Chief Information Commissioner R K Mathur rejected the contention of the ministry that details of the amount, raised by Indian Air Force and Air India are scattered across various records and files. (Photo: PTI/File)

PNB fraud amount may be Rs 1,323 cr more than current estimate, says bank

On Feb 14, the bank had detected the fraud wherein Nirav Modi and associates had allegedly acquired fraudulent LoUs from one of the branches of the PNB for overseas credit from other Indian lenders. (Photo: File)

Reserve Bank of India assurances fail to allay fears regarding Rs 10 coins

Despite numerous assurances from Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there are hardly any takers for Rs 10 coins.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham