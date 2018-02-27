Oppn protests in Kerala Assembly, demands CBI probe over Youth Cong activist death

The Kerala Assembly Speaker rejected sanction for the notice of adjournment motion and also took strong objection to holding placards by the Opposition so as to hinder the view of the Chair. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly witnessed a stormy session for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with the Opposition intensifying their protests over the death of a Youth Congress activist in Kannur.

The Opposition demanded CBI enquiry over the death of the Youth Congress activist Shuhaib and also raised issue of the lynching of a tribal youth in Palakkad's Attapady. The tribal youth died when he was being taken to a hospital by police.

The second day of the assembly session opened with the question hour.

The Opposition MLAs raised slogans and displayed placards and banners in front of the Speaker's chair seeking immediate action over murder of Youth Congress functionary.

Furthermore, the Opposition sought action over the alleged murder of Safeer, son of Mannarkkad Municipality Councillor Varodan Sirajuddheen.

The Speaker rejected sanction for the notice of adjournment motion and also took strong objection to holding placards by the Opposition so as to hinder the view of the Chair.

Following the ruckus in the house, the question hour has been suspended.