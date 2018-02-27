K Chandrasekhar Rao appeals to rich farmers to give up financial assistance

KARIMNAGAR: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday, appealed to wealthy farmers who can afford the investment to cultivate their lands, to give up the government’s financial assistance of `8,000 for farmers.

Ministers Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Etela Rajender Reddy and TRS leader Konduri Ravinder announced on the dais itself that they were giving up financial assistance and asked the farmers’ body members to give a big applause to the latter for giving up financial assistance.

Addressing the Regio-nal Rythu Samanvaya Committees’ meeting here in Karimnagar, the Chief Minister revealed that he gave up financial assistance offered by the state government for agricultural investment for cultivating his lands, as he could afford the investment, with the grace of god.

He said the chairman’s post of the Rythu Samiti Corporation, was not a small one. He said it called for responsibility and could change the lives of crores of farmers and their families.

He added that he has confidence that Gutta Sukhender Reddy will do justice to the post.

The Chief Minister said the money to be saved by rich farmers giving up financial assistance from the state government will be kept with the Rythu Samanvaya Samitis and the amount would be us-ed for the welfare of fa-rmers.

Heavy police bandobast was made for the public meeting at Ambedkar stadium. Meanwhile, police arr-ested many BJP leaders who threatened to stage protests and leaders who burnt the effigy of KCR at various places in the old Karimnagar.

Ministers T. Harish Rao and Etela Rajender and TRS MPs and local MLAs attended the meeting.