K Chandrasekhar Rao says Congress and BJP ignored Telangana farmers

KARIMNAGAR: Chief Minister K. Chandarasekhar Rao on Monday questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not increase the MSP for various crops and made it clear that Telangana farmers will fight against the government at the Centre.

Mr Rao used farmers’ meeting for exposing the failures of the Central government on farmers' issues. He was addressing the Regional Rythu Samanvaya Committee Awareness meeting here in Karimnagar town.

Mr Rao appealed to other state governments to join hands with the Telangana government in its fight against the central government to protect the interests of the farming community.

He came down heavily on both Congress and BJP parties for their failure to protect the interests of the farmers and held these parties responsible for the farmer suicides in the country. These two parties have ruled the country but the irrelevant decisions they have taken with regard to agriculture has caused huge problems to the farmers of the country, he said.

Mr Rao said the interlinking of rivers Godavari and Kaveri is being talked in view of the elections to be held in Karnataka and questioned why the central government did not allocate funds for the farmers in the budget. what's the point he's making?

In his speech, Mr Rao tactfully raised the issue of increasing of MSP and how the BJP failed to hike the MSP while telling the farmers that central government can only hike the MSP for crops.

It’s after a long time that Mr Rao has attacked the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it sends a strong message that the TRS is ready to ditch the BJP in the coming elections.

Mr Rao attacked the Congress too when that party launched its yatra from Chevella on the same day to expose the failures of the state government.

The TRS has started going to the people with these Rythu Samanvaya Committee meetings and the farmers' issue has been haunting the TRS, especially with opposition parties and the Telangana Joint Action Committee targeting the state government on the farmer’s issue for some time.

The Chief Minister is sending the message that the TRS will always protect the interests of farmers and it’s the Central government that has let farmers down.