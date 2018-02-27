search on deccanchronicle.com
After assault, Delhi chief secy will meet Kejriwal, but has conditions

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2018, 3:07 pm IST
Letter stated, 'It is also hoped that in the said meeting, proper decorum will be maintained and dignity of the officers will be protected.'
Last week, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash filed a complaint with the police saying AAP MLAs had launched a 'pre-meditated' assault when he turned up for the meeting, held at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Last week, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash filed a complaint with the police saying AAP MLAs had launched a 'pre-meditated' assault when he turned up for the meeting, held at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: A week after the face-off, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and his colleagues will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his minister on Tuesday. 

Tuesday's meeting is the first one since the alleged attack on the Chief Secretary last week by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. 

 

In the letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister from the office of Chief Secretary, Anshu Prakash stated that, "I (Anshu Prakash) along with my concerned colleague officers, will be attending the said meeting. However, this is based on the assumption that the CM will ensure that there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers."

The letter further stated, "It is also hoped that in the said meeting, proper decorum will be maintained and dignity of the officers will be protected."

Letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)Letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Last week, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash filed a complaint with the police saying AAP MLAs had launched a "pre-meditated" assault when he turned up for the meeting, held at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Calling it a conspiracy, he said the Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia were present, along with nine other AAP lawmakers.

AAP has vehemently denied the allegations, claiming that the bureaucrat had departed unharmed and cited a CCTV footage from the building to prove it.

A medical examination of the Chief Secretary showed he sustained a head injury, cuts and bruises on his face and swelling behind his ears.

