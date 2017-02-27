Nation, Current Affairs

Vyapam whistleblower seeks bandit king’s help

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 27, 2017, 1:02 am IST
Mr Chaturvedy who has reportedly received 14 death threats for exposing influential people involved in fixing of admission tests.
Malkhan Singh
Bhopal: Vyapam whistleblower Ashish Chaturvedy is mulling to hand over charge of his security to former Chambal bandit king Malkhan Singh to “escape” the ordeals of being put under “round-the-clock” camera surveillance by police.

Mr Chaturvedy who has reportedly received 14 death threats for exposing influential people involved in fixing of admission tests for medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh to benefit undeserving candidates in lieu of money, was in “touch” with former dreaded Chambal dacoit Malkhan Singh to take over charge of his security.

“He (Mr Chaturvedy) met the surrendered rebel recently to work out a plan to deploy him for his security,” sources close to 26-year-old whistle blower told this newspaper on Sunday.

Seventy-year-old Malkhan Singh, the redoubtable “emperor of robbers” of Chambal ravines of 1970s, expressed his readiness to ensure security to Mr Chaturvedy provided he was given necessary logistic supports by the Madhya Pradesh government.

