Sharad Pawar to support Sena in BMC's mayor election

Mumbai: Sensing an opportunity of breaking the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) alliance in the state government, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has indicated that his party is ready to support Sena in the mayoral election of Brihanmumbai Municipal Council (BMC).

“Our leaders from the city will take a decision looking at the local situation. But we don’t have sympathy for BJP to get its mayor there,” Mr Pawar said while speaking in Nanded on Sunday.