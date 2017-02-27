Nation, Current Affairs

Madras High Court issues notices to TN CM, Home Secretary over trust vote

ANI
Published Feb 27, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 4:55 pm IST
Palanisamy had won the trust vote 122-11 in the 234-member assembly, aided by the eviction of DMK and walkout by its allies last Saturday.
The notices were issued by a bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi Ramesh and Justice R. Mahadevan. (Photo: ANI)
 The notices were issued by a bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi Ramesh and Justice R. Mahadevan. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday issued notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E.K. Palanisamy, the Speaker of Assembly, Assembly Secretary and the Home Secretary to file counter affidavit by March 10.

The notices were issued by a bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi Ramesh and Justice R. Mahadevan.

Palanisamy had won the trust vote 122-11 in the 234-member assembly, aided by the eviction of DMK and walkout by its allies last Saturday.

The DMK has 89 MLAs in the Assembly. The division vote was taken up after two adjournments following uproarious scenes as opposition MLAs insisted on a secret vote, which was rejected by Speaker P Dhanapal.

Earlier, the DMK moved a no-confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker, with the party's working president and leader of opposition in the Assembly, M.K. Stalin, accusing the Speaker of deliberately harping on his community to malign the party.

Tags: madras high court, tamil nadu, e.k. palanisamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Team India undertake trekking to rejuvenate after Australia defeat

Indian players went trekking in the surrounding areas of Pune to reinvigorate their campaign. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Twitter)
 

Now there's marijuana specially designed to trigger orgasms

The marijuana creates a hormonal balance (Photo: Instagram)
 

Virender Sehwag tries to poke fun at Gurmehar Kaur, gets slammed instead

Virender Sehwag’s criticism of Gurmehar Kaur did not go down too well on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: This is how the historic 'Moonlight' goof-up at Oscars took place!

(Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli named captain of the year at ESPNcricinfo Awards

Virat Kohli led India to nine wins out of 12 Tests in the year goneby. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli will never be able to replicate this MS Dhoni record against Australia

While Virat Kohli has all the potential to become India’s most successful captain, following a defeat in Pune, he, like MS Dhoni, would never be able to have a clean slate, in terms of defeats against Australia, while playing at home. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kargil martyr's daughter moves DCW over 'rape' threats from ABVP members

24-year-old Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur (Photo: Facebook)

DU violence: Mysuru BJP MP compares Kargil martyr's daughter to Dawood

Kaur also filed a complaint with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) alleging harassment on social media. (Photo: Facebook)

BJP will win majority on its own in UP, but allies will get Cabinet seats: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in UP on Monday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Won't let ISIS become a threat to India: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

ED issues fresh summons to Zakir Naik, rejects video call request

Mumbai-based preacher Zakir Naik. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham