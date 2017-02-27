Nation, Current Affairs

Kansas shooting: World Googles Telugu techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J UMAMAHESWARA RAO
Published Feb 27, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 1:40 am IST
A cursory look at the “Google Trends” explains how the incident drew substantial searches from March 23.
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo: AP)
 Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo: AP)

Visakhapatnam: Not just in India and the US, the murder of Telugu techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla has spurred massive interest among netizens across the world, with the reports trending top in several countries.

A cursory look at the “Google Trends” explains how the incident drew substantial searches from March 23. After India and the US, internet giant Google saw a surge in searches over the Olathe bar shooting from Singapore, the UAE, Qatar, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Sweden, the Netherlands etc. Back home, apart from the two Telugu states, the news drew more eyeballs in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Kerala.

The popular set of search terms includes ‘Srinivas Kuchibhotla LinkedIn’, ‘Srinivas Kuchibhotla Garmin’, ‘Srinivas Kuchibhotla Facebook’, ‘Alok Madasani’, ‘Sriniva-s Kuchibhotla GoFundMe’, ‘Sunayana Dumala’, ‘Adam Purinton’, ‘Ian Grillot’  etc.

Social media platforms have also become an ideal stage for netizens to explain how things were unfolding in the US after President Trump took office in the context of Srinivas’ murder. Some netizens were seen expressing their condolence to the family of Srinivas, venting their anger at Donald Trump.

"@realDonaldTrump, Why haven't you spoken out against the shooting/murder in Kansas by one of your supporters? Blood is on your hands!" posted a twitter user. "Appalled and saddened by the murder of two Indian engineers in Kansas. Condolences to their families. #ThisMustStop," read another Twitter post.

The netizens have also started unlocking the maximum potential of the internet by setting up four fundraising pages on the GoFundMe for the bereaved families of the victims. As on Sunday evening, the ‘’Srinu's Family/Recovery Supports" page on GoFundMe had raised $6,04,931.

The Madasani/Kuchibhotla Relief Fund had received donations of $87,537. Another two pages had raised about $3,81,000. Altogether, 28,630 netizens have contributed more than $1 million in combined donations for the victims and their families.

Tags: srinivas kuchibhotla, netizens
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

Related Stories

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo: AP)

Kansas shooting: Indians are object of envy, says FBI report

Anger rising as community owns number of businesses, is highly educated and earns more than most Americans.
27 Feb 2017 1:19 AM
Srinivas Kuchibhotla, left, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP)

No hate crime law in Kansas; gunman faces 50 years jail under law ‘Hard 50’

The Kansas state has booked Purinton for murder in the district court of Johnson County.
27 Feb 2017 1:10 AM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni could have still played Test cricket: Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run victory against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi salutes 'divyang' athletes in Mann ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi with the Rio Paralympics medallists. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Thrilling footage of tigers taking down a drone goes viral

They seem to have mistaken it for food (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here’s why India suffered humiliating loss against Australia in Pune

Indian spinners failed to deliver on a rank turner. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Azharuddin wants these players to be replaced for 2nd Australia Test

Mohammad Azharuddin was critical of the performance by the Indian spinners on a rank turner. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not going to Oscars with Priyanka Chopra': Mick Jagger rubbishes rampant rumours

Priyanka will next be seen making her Hollywood debut in 'Baywatch'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Digital payments can help check black money, says Modi during Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Mann ki baat' programme (Photo: Twitter)

Modi all praise for Telangana village’s toilets; twin-pit loos wins PM approval

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BJP burns fingers on Narendra Modi tea cups

Tea cups with the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it were found in the bin at the BJP party office in Mumbai (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Kansas shooting: Indians are object of envy, says FBI report

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo: AP)

No hate crime law in Kansas; gunman faces 50 years jail under law ‘Hard 50’

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, left, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham