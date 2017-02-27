Nation, Current Affairs

'Harassed after my video': BSF constable slams Modi on corruption

ANI
Published Feb 27, 2017, 10:27 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 10:27 am IST
Tej Bahadur Yadav questioned the PM's desire to oust corruption, and alleged that no heed was paid to his complaints.
BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)
 BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Asserting that his woes have gone unheard Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav in another video questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desire to oust corruption from the nation.

Yadav who came in the limelight with his video on the quality of food being served to the Army, said that post revelations made by him, he is being subjected to torture and that no heed has been paid to the concerns raised by him.

"I want to ask the Prime Minister, that the food quality I had shown in the video was true but despite no action has been taken. I am being harassed for posting that video. Why is this happening? It was the Prime Minister who wanted to eradicate corruption from the country and I have just shown an instance of corruption within my department. Is this the result of pointing out corruption?," he asks in his recent video.

Responding to the reports where it was mentioned that Yadav had 17 percent of his Facebook friends from Pakistan, he said that his phone was seized on January 10 and that his social networking accounted has been used without his permission.

"I came to know that my mobile phone has been meddled with and it is being said that I have found some contacts of Pakistan. I request you to not believe in such false rumours unless I communicate to you directly through any video," he added.

Earlier, the BSF told the Delhi High Court that the allegations of sub-standard food made by Yadav were false and that no complaint was made in the matter.

In a video that has sparked a outrage, BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav of the 29 battalion Seema Suraksha Bal is seen exposing the rot in the system by revealing the deeply ingrained corruption in the higher order, saying that the troops are not even getting basic three square meals.

Tags: bsf, tej bahadur yadav, bsf video, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav (Photo: file)

We don't serve poor quality food to jawans: BSF to Delhi HC

The BSF response came in the backdrop of a PIL seeking direction to MHA to submit a status report with respect quality of food supplied.
24 Feb 2017 11:25 AM
BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

Let BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav’s wife stay with him: Delhi High Court

ASG Sanjay Jain informed the Bench that BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav is not under any illegal confinement.
11 Feb 2017 12:38 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
The girl Lola doing a project with her mother Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up as famous black people to commemorate Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergarten girl cutely dresses up as famous women for Black History Month
A picture of a couple getting married in the Mystic aquarium in Connecticut while a whale watches went viral and photoshop professionals made hilarious situations out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Beluga whale at wedding makes Photoshop artists go insane
Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

The 40-minute Netflix documentary won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. (Photo: AP)
 

‘Nice dress Meryl, is that an Ivanka?’ Trump jokes rule the roost at Oscars

The Academy awards host Jimmy Kimmel (Photo: AP)
 

No starry tantrums: MS Dhoni to stay in CAB academy in Kalyani

MS Dhoni staying at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani would mean a big security concern, but the hosts Cricket Association of Bengal was leaving no stone unturned and said the venue was well-equipped. (Photo: PTI)
 

Oscars: Priyanka sizzles in silver apparel, nominee Dev Patel arrives with mom

The actors dazzled in their respective red carpet moments. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy Tablet, two Books, S8 launch date, and more

At a separate event from the MWC in Barcelona and held at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, Samsung, the Korean tech giant launched the next tablet the Galaxy S3 and two two-in-one convertible notebooks.
 

India’s rocket women

Ritu Karidhal, Dy. Operations Director, Mars Orbiter Mission. She has travelled light years to go from skywatching to handling the operations of the Mars Orbiter Mission.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI files cases against 21 educational institutions in Andhra, Telangana

Some institutions have even provided bogus addresses and others do not even have a building, said the CBI's FIR. (Photo: File)

'Alliance of subversion' responsible for violence on campuses: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Venkaiah Naidu seeks strong action on killng of Telugu techie in US

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu along with Union minister for labour and employment Bandaru Dattatreya visit Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s family in Hyderabad on Sunday. Also seen are Srinivas’s parents. —DC

TRS diverting central funds: BJP

BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao

Budget: BBMP to push for infrastructure

The BBMP officials have prepared a draft budget with Rs 10,300 crore and the BBMP standing committee on Taxation and Finance is likely to increase it to over Rs. 12,000 crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham