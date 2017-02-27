Nation, Current Affairs

DU campus violence: Kargil martyr's daughter gets rape threats for opposing ABVP

PTI
Published Feb 27, 2017, 8:03 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 8:03 am IST
Gurmehar Kaur said she has attracted a barrage of hate messages over her stand on the issue.
Lady Sri Ram Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh. (Photo: Facebook)
 Lady Sri Ram Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Delhi University student, whose social media campaign against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) recently went viral, on Sunday alleged that she received rape threats.

Lady Sri Ram Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, said she has attracted a barrage of hate messages over her stand on the issue.

"I have been getting a lot of threats on social media. I think it is very scary when people threaten you with violence or with rape," she told NDTV.

Giving rape threats "in the name of nationalism" is not right, she added.

Her comments received widespread support including from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Just listen to this. THIS is BJP. They will destroy our country. Everyone must rise against their goondaism," he tweeted while sharing her statement.

After the North Campus clash, Kaur had changed her Facebook profile picture holding a placard which read "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP".

Delhi University's Ramjas College had on Wednesday witnessed large-scale violence between members of AISA and ABVP workers. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on

'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

Tags: akhil bharatiya vidyarthi parishad (abvp), gurmehar kaur, kargil, ramjas college
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook/GurMehar Kaur)

Not afraid of ABVP: Kargil martyr's daughter's social media campaign goes viral

'The brutal attack on innocent students by ABVP is very disturbing and should be stopped,' she said in a post.
25 Feb 2017 1:06 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and Udit Narayan.

Snapped: Stars at SRK's Yash Chopra Memorial Award ceremony
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Kangana, Alia, Varun, others spread their glamour around
Tiger Shroff was present at the Super Fight League on Friday where he displayed his impressive fight moves with his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna cheering him on. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Super Fight League: Tiger stuns with his abs, kicks as mother, sister cheer on
Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Central Excise Day celebrations that were held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Jacqueline, Nawazuddin, others arrive in style for Central Excise Day
Kangana Ranaut and other celebrities were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Rangoon' late Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana looks beautiful as she, celebs arrive for Rangoon screening
The trailer of Abbas-Mustan's 'Machine', which marks the debut of Abbas Burmawalla's son Mustafa, was released on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Machine trailer: Abbas-Mustan unveil Mustafa as he makes debut with Kiara
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Oscars: Priyanka sizzles in silver apparel, nominee Dev Patel arrives with mom

The actors dazzled in their respective red carpet moments. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy Tablet, two Books, S8 launch date, and more

At a separate event from the MWC in Barcelona and held at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, Samsung, the Korean tech giant launched the next tablet the Galaxy S3 and two two-in-one convertible notebooks.
 

MS Dhoni could have still played Test cricket: Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run victory against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi salutes 'divyang' athletes in Mann ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi with the Rio Paralympics medallists. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Thrilling footage of tigers taking down a drone goes viral

They seem to have mistaken it for food (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here’s why India suffered humiliating loss against Australia in Pune

Indian spinners failed to deliver on a rank turner. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Alliance of subversion' responsible for violence on campuses: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Venkaiah Naidu seeks strong action on killng of Telugu techie in US

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu along with Union minister for labour and employment Bandaru Dattatreya visit Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s family in Hyderabad on Sunday. Also seen are Srinivas’s parents. —DC

TRS diverting central funds: BJP

BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao

Budget: BBMP to push for infrastructure

The BBMP officials have prepared a draft budget with Rs 10,300 crore and the BBMP standing committee on Taxation and Finance is likely to increase it to over Rs. 12,000 crore.

Karnataka government to go easy on 2011 KPSC postings

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham