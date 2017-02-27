Nation, Current Affairs

DCW asks Delhi police to arrest those sending ‘rape’ threats to Gurmehar

ANI
Published Feb 27, 2017, 5:33 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 5:51 pm IST
Gurmehar Kaur sent DCW screenshots of how some boys were continuously threatening her with rape online.
Gurmehar Kaur had filed a complaint with Delhi Commission for Women. (Photo: PTI/Facebook)
 Gurmehar Kaur had filed a complaint with Delhi Commission for Women. (Photo: PTI/Facebook)

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday wrote to the Delhi Police seeking swift action against the miscreants who harassed Lady Shri Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, whose social media campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) student organisation ABVP went viral.

Addressing the media here, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal informed that she has written a letter to the Delhi Police seeking an FIR against those people, who threatened her with death and rape online.

"She (Kaur) has sent us screenshots of how some boys are continuously threatening her with rape online. The DCW has taken cognisance of the situation and we have written a letter to the Delhi Police, seeking an immediate FIR against these miscreants, so that they are put behind bars," Maliwal said.

Calling on the Delhi Police to take responsibility for the safety and security of Kaur and her family, the DCW chief said that at present there is a despicable trend of people going online to attack women with taunts and threats, adding that an example needs to be set by teaching these men a lesson.

"We need to find who these people are who are targeting her. She (Kaur) has called for action against some ABVP members. If these boys are let go, then it will send a message that you can get away with targeting women. All she wants is peace in our Universities and she is just putting her point across, which we need to respect," Maliwal said.

Further asserting that the DCW does not support any 'anti-national' elements whatsoever, she defended Kaur from charges of hurting national sentiments, adding that all she wanted was peace in the Delhi Universities.

Earlier, Gurmehar asserted that her campaign is aimed at raising voice against organisations, which challenge the law of the land and try to curb the fundamental right of 'freedom of speech'.

"I will not be scared or be cowed down, my father took a bullet for the country and I am also ready to take bullet for the country, I also have the courage to take a bullet for the nation. I want all students to raise their voices against the violence and say that they will not tolerate this," she said.

After the North Campus clash, Kaur had changed her Facebook profile picture holding a placard which read: "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP."

Gurmehar had earlier said that she received rape threats on social media after the campaign. Kaur has faced verbal backlash on Facebook, with many saying her father would be extremely unhappy with her for supporting 'anti-nationals'.

Delhi University's Ramjas College had on Wednesday witnessed large-scale violence between members of the AISA and ABVP. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest is underway over Kargil braveheart's martyr's daughter Gurmehar Kaur against the ABVP.

Hours after BJP MP Pratap Simha compared Kaur with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to suggest that Kaur was being influenced by someone or a group.

"Who's polluting this young girl's mind? A strong Arm Force prevents a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded," the Minister of State for Home Affairs said.

"At least Dawood did not use the crutches of his father's name to justify his anti-national stand," Simha, who represents Mysore in the Lok Sabha, said.

Tags: kargil martyr captain mandeep singh's daughter gurmehar kaur. (photo: facebook), dcw, kargil martyr daughter, ramjas college, gurmehar kaur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Kargil martyr's daughter Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook)

Gurmehar Kaur files complaint against ABVP over 'rape' threats

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said that the matter is being looked into.
27 Feb 2017 4:06 PM
Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of a Kargil martyr, who got rape threats on social media for opposing ABVP. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Can take a bullet for the country just like my dad: Kargil martyr's daughter

But MoS Home Kiren Rijiju took a jibe at Gurmehar Kaur on Twitter, asking, 'Who's polluting this young girl's mind?'
27 Feb 2017 12:21 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Bolivians dance to celebrate pagan-Catholic confluence in carnival
The girl Lola doing a project with her mother Cristi-Smith Jones dresses up as famous black people to commemorate Black History Month. (Photo: Twitter/Cristi-Smith Jones)

Kindergarten girl cutely dresses up as famous women for Black History Month
A picture of a couple getting married in the Mystic aquarium in Connecticut while a whale watches went viral and photoshop professionals made hilarious situations out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Beluga whale at wedding makes Photoshop artists go insane
Leoni and Mattias tweeted to each other about a tutorial video and they fell in love and are now travelling the world. (Photo: Instagram/theleoniesiee)

Teenagers fall in love over Twitter and travel the world
Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Team India undertake trekking to rejuvenate after Australia defeat

Indian players went trekking in the surrounding areas of Pune to reinvigorate their campaign. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Twitter)
 

Now there's marijuana specially designed to trigger orgasms

The marijuana creates a hormonal balance (Photo: Instagram)
 

Virender Sehwag tries to poke fun at Gurmehar Kaur, gets slammed instead

Virender Sehwag’s criticism of Gurmehar Kaur did not go down too well on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: This is how the historic 'Moonlight' goof-up at Oscars took place!

(Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli named captain of the year at ESPNcricinfo Awards

Virat Kohli led India to nine wins out of 12 Tests in the year goneby. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli will never be able to replicate this MS Dhoni record against Australia

While Virat Kohli has all the potential to become India’s most successful captain, following a defeat in Pune, he, like MS Dhoni, would never be able to have a clean slate, in terms of defeats against Australia, while playing at home. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kargil martyr's daughter moves DCW over 'rape' threats from ABVP members

24-year-old Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur (Photo: Facebook)

Madras High Court issues notices to TN CM, Home Secretary over trust vote

The notices were issued by a bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi Ramesh and Justice R. Mahadevan. (Photo: ANI)

DU violence: Mysuru BJP MP compares Kargil martyr's daughter to Dawood

Kaur also filed a complaint with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) alleging harassment on social media. (Photo: Facebook)

BJP will win majority on its own in UP, but allies will get Cabinet seats: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in UP on Monday. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Won't let ISIS become a threat to India: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham