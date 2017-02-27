Nation, Crime

Bengaluru: Woman kicks HIV-positive husband in the groin, kills him

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2017, 5:30 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 9:49 am IST
Uday reportedly came home drunk on Sunday night and allegedly forced his wife to have sex with him, following which she killed him.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood and other police officers (Photo: R. Samuel)
 Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood and other police officers (Photo: R. Samuel)

Bengaluru: A 47-year-old man infected with HIV died when his wife kicked him in the private part after he allegedly forced her to have sex with him. The incident was reported in Kavika Layout in Byatarayanapura police station limits early Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Uday, a car driver with a private company. The police have arrested his wife, Nirmala, 35, on murder charges.

Police said the couple, who hailed from Madikeri, were married for 17 years and has a 14-year-old daughter. Uday reportedly came home drunk on Sunday night and allegedly forced his wife to have sex with him. As he was infected with HIV, his wife resisted. He reportedly picked up a fight with her and it went on till 3 am.

As he again forced her to have sex and accused her of having an extra marital affair, she allegedly kicked him in his private parts and he collapsed. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital by his wife with the help of neighbours, he was declared brought dead.

“In her statement, Nirmala said that as Uday pestered her to have sex with him. She asked him to wear condom but he refused. She claimed that as he allegedly forced himself upon her, she kicked him and she did not intend to kill him. We are investigating further into the case,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Uday’s elder sister Parimala, in her complaint to the police, has alleged that Nirmala had extra marital affair with one, Chandu, and suspected that the duo might have murdered Uday. Based on her complaint, the police have also picked up Chandu for questioning.

Tags: byatarayanapura police station
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

The 40-minute Netflix documentary won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. (Photo: AP)
 

‘Nice dress Meryl, is that an Ivanka?’ Trump jokes rule the roost at Oscars

The Academy awards host Jimmy Kimmel (Photo: AP)
 

No starry tantrums: MS Dhoni to stay in CAB academy in Kalyani

MS Dhoni staying at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani would mean a big security concern, but the hosts Cricket Association of Bengal was leaving no stone unturned and said the venue was well-equipped. (Photo: PTI)
 

Oscars: Priyanka sizzles in silver apparel, nominee Dev Patel arrives with mom

The actors dazzled in their respective red carpet moments. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy Tablet, two Books, S8 launch date, and more

At a separate event from the MWC in Barcelona and held at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, Samsung, the Korean tech giant launched the next tablet the Galaxy S3 and two two-in-one convertible notebooks.
 

India’s rocket women

Ritu Karidhal, Dy. Operations Director, Mars Orbiter Mission. She has travelled light years to go from skywatching to handling the operations of the Mars Orbiter Mission.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Child abuse in Bengaluru: 300 parents protest

Parents protest against sexual abuse of schoolchildren at Bellandur in Bengaluru on Sunday — KPN

Bengaluru: Drunk scooterist assaults police officer

The ASI sustained injuries on both his knees, right elbow and his tooth got chipped off. (Representational image)

Psychotropic drugs need control: Indian drug manufacturers association

There are 536 drugs which are to be dispensed only after a prescription by medical practitioner but these are all antibiotics. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: RBI employee’s house burgled

1police said that 2 tolas of gold jewellery and silver articles weighing 3 kg were stolen from the house. (Representation image)

Women mules transporting ganja in Hyderabad

The drug smugglers now avoid the services of 'usual suspects' for transporting the weed, and are choosing middle-aged women. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham