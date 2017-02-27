Bengaluru: Woman kicks HIV-positive husband in the groin, kills him

Bengaluru: A 47-year-old man infected with HIV died when his wife kicked him in the private part after he allegedly forced her to have sex with him. The incident was reported in Kavika Layout in Byatarayanapura police station limits early Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Uday, a car driver with a private company. The police have arrested his wife, Nirmala, 35, on murder charges.

Police said the couple, who hailed from Madikeri, were married for 17 years and has a 14-year-old daughter. Uday reportedly came home drunk on Sunday night and allegedly forced his wife to have sex with him. As he was infected with HIV, his wife resisted. He reportedly picked up a fight with her and it went on till 3 am.

As he again forced her to have sex and accused her of having an extra marital affair, she allegedly kicked him in his private parts and he collapsed. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital by his wife with the help of neighbours, he was declared brought dead.

“In her statement, Nirmala said that as Uday pestered her to have sex with him. She asked him to wear condom but he refused. She claimed that as he allegedly forced himself upon her, she kicked him and she did not intend to kill him. We are investigating further into the case,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Uday’s elder sister Parimala, in her complaint to the police, has alleged that Nirmala had extra marital affair with one, Chandu, and suspected that the duo might have murdered Uday. Based on her complaint, the police have also picked up Chandu for questioning.