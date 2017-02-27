Nation, Current Affairs

North Campus clashes: Assaulted DU professor has internal injuries

PTI
Published Feb 27, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 1:58 am IST
All India Students Association (AISA) and Jawaharlal Nehru University students shout slogans as they hold a protest demanding the arrest of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members at the police headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi University teacher Prasanta Chakravarty, who was was roughed up during the recent North Campus clashes, has been hospitalised due to severe abdominal pain as a result of internal injuries. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mr Chakravary detailed the nature of injuries.

“Diagnosed with contusion and concealed spasms on the right abdomen and on spinal extensor muscles. Effected by heavy boot kicks perhaps. A couple of ribs also impaired — will require protracted treatment. Pain needs to abate first now. Intravenous meds and drips on. If that does not work, other possibilities will be explored,” he wrote.

Mr Chakravarty, an associate professor with DU, said people who assaulted him during the clashes appeared to be “some kind of mercenaries” and not students.

He had alleged the involvement of outsiders in the violence between student groups, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and All India Students Association (AISA).

The professor, on Fenruary 22, was kicked, punched and pushed to the ground during the mob violence that followed the cancellation of a seminar invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid by Ramjas college.

It’s alleged that he was roughed up by elements linked to the ABVP. The ABVP has consistently claimed that Umar Khalid’s political views are “anti-national”.

The invitation to Mr Khalid is believed to have been cancelled after the ABVP protests.

