Nation, Current Affairs

Army recruitment exam papers leaked in Thane; 18 persons nabbed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 12:50 am IST
The police had learned that former army officials had handed the owners of these centres copies of the secret question papers.
On February 26, the exam was held around 11 am throughout the country. (Representational Image)
 On February 26, the exam was held around 11 am throughout the country. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Thane police’s crime branch on Saturday night, in the wake of the leak of exam papers meant for an Army Recruitment Board test for Sunday, conducted searches on the premises of eight coaching centres in a state-wide operation. The police had learned that former army officials had handed the owners of these centres copies of the secret question papers.

The police on Sunday nabbed 18 persons, including 15 associated with the coaching centres, two former army officials and a serving home guard official for their complicity in the entire racket.

18 held for Army exam paper leak
The police probe found that there was a breach in the security protocol related to the exam’s secrecy, wherein somebody accessed the question papers stored in password-protected compact disks distributed to the heads of examination centres in the state.

After securing copies of the question papers from their sources, the coaching centres had allegedly handed them over to certain examinees at the rate of `2-3 lakh per candidate, said police sources.

“The arrests were made in Nashik, Pune, Nagpur and Goa. More than 200 students were detained by the police as well,” joint commissioner of police Ashutosh Dumbare told Deccan Chronicle. Sunday’s exam got cancelled as a result of the leak at six centres in Maharashtra and Goa.

On February 26, the exam was held around 11 am throughout the country. The exams were held for a number of lower level posts including soldier clerk, strongman and soldier tradesman in 52 centres across the country.

Tags: army recruitment board, exam paper leak
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and Udit Narayan.

Snapped: Stars at SRK's Yash Chopra Memorial Award ceremony
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Kangana, Alia, Varun, others spread their glamour around
Tiger Shroff was present at the Super Fight League on Friday where he displayed his impressive fight moves with his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna cheering him on. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Super Fight League: Tiger stuns with his abs, kicks as mother, sister cheer on
Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Central Excise Day celebrations that were held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Jacqueline, Nawazuddin, others arrive in style for Central Excise Day
Kangana Ranaut and other celebrities were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Rangoon' late Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana looks beautiful as she, celebs arrive for Rangoon screening
The trailer of Abbas-Mustan's 'Machine', which marks the debut of Abbas Burmawalla's son Mustafa, was released on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Machine trailer: Abbas-Mustan unveil Mustafa as he makes debut with Kiara
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni could have still played Test cricket: Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run victory against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi salutes 'divyang' athletes in Mann ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi with the Rio Paralympics medallists. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Thrilling footage of tigers taking down a drone goes viral

They seem to have mistaken it for food (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here’s why India suffered humiliating loss against Australia in Pune

Indian spinners failed to deliver on a rank turner. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Azharuddin wants these players to be replaced for 2nd Australia Test

Mohammad Azharuddin was critical of the performance by the Indian spinners on a rank turner. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not going to Oscars with Priyanka Chopra': Mick Jagger rubbishes rampant rumours

Priyanka will next be seen making her Hollywood debut in 'Baywatch'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India goes for new war plan to counter increasing naval threat

The new doctrine proposal is learnt to be in the drafting stage now under the aegis of the Integrated Defence Services headquarters. (Photo: Representational Image)

Security beefed up ahead of PM's visit after UP cop claims threat to Modi's life

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address an election rally in Mau on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu: 8 tourists dead after boat capsizes in Tuticorin

Image for representational purpose only

DU professor injured in student Ramjas violence, hospitalised

Chakravarty, an associate professor with DU, said people who assaulted him during the clashes appeared to be

17 churchgoers killed, 62 injured in Meghalaya road mishap

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Health minister Roshan Warjri visited the city hospital and met the injured persons. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham