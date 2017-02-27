Nation, Current Affairs

'Alliance of subversion' responsible for violence on campuses: Jaitley

PTI
Published Feb 27, 2017, 7:54 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 7:54 am IST
Ramjas College in Delhi had witnessed violent clashes last Wednesday between left-wing students and the RSS student wing ABVP.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
London: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has blamed an "alliance of subversion" for university campus violence and argued that the separatists and the ultra-Left were speaking the same language in certain campuses.

The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs made the remarks while responding to students from the South Asia Centre of the London School of Economics (LSE), who asked him about his stand on the classification of the term "anti-national" and the clashes between AISA and ABVP supporters in Ramjas College of the Delhi University earlier this week.

"Any idea which thinks in terms of disintegration of (the) country, is something I abhor. Within the framework of upholding the sovereignty of (the) country, we can ideologically differ but free speech does not permit you to assault the sovereignty of the country," Jaitley said on Saturday.

Stressing that he did not believe that there was "any space for violence" on campus, Jaitley said, "I personally believe that free speech in India and in any society, has to be debated. If you believe, you have free speech to assault the sovereignty of the country, then be ready to concede free speech to counter that."

"I find this absolutely strange that an argument is being raised that I have free speech to advocate that India should be broken into pieces and those who oppose me are hindering that right to free speech. Well, they too have a right to free speech," he said.

"Violence is not the method; no group can and should use violence...there is an alliance of subversion which is taking place. The separatists and the ultra-Left are speaking the same language in certain university campuses. So they must be willing to allow others with a different opinion to put a counter viewpoint," he said.

Ramjas College had witnessed violent clashes last Wednesday between students of the Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), linked to the BJP, that had left many injured.

The clashes erupted over an invite to Jawaharlal Nehru University students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid?to speak at a seminar on 'Culture of Protests', which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

Hitting back, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday asked Finance Minister

Arun Jaitley whether he was heading an "alliance of subversion", as suggested by him a day earlier, when he was heading the varsity's students union in 1975.

"When Mr Jaitley was President of DUSU in 1975, was he heading an 'Alliance of Subversion'?" the former Finance and Home Minister in the UPA government tweeted.

Tags: arun jaitley, ramjas college, p chidambaram, abvp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

