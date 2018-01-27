search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Natural to have different views in democracy, but strive towards unity: PM

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2018, 9:33 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2018, 9:33 pm IST
The PM told the youngsters to take responsibility for social change instead of expecting the govt to do everything.
Modi told the youngsters that they should make an effort to know more about those who receive civil and military honours, especially those who sacrifice their lives for the country. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said in a democracy it is natural to have different views but one must strive towards unity. Interacting with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and tableaux artists, he asked them to take responsibility for social change and to fight blind faith.

“In order to make India a stronger and progressive nation, then (one should work on) its biggest strength (which) is its unity,” Modi told the young participants. After a photo-opportunity with various groups of young participants, Modi, in a break from tradition, also interacted with the children and addressed them.

 

He told them that in a democracy it is natural to have different views but one must strive towards unity. There are certain proverbs that are often attached to a community or caste but the youth must question and dispel them, Modi said.

He also asked them to fight blind faith, starting at home. The prime minister also told the youngsters to take responsibility for social change instead of expecting the government to do everything and urged them to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean India by 2019 — the year of the father of the nation’s 150th birth anniversary.

Modi told the youngsters that they should make an effort to know more about those who receive civil and military honours, especially those who sacrifice their lives for the country.

“Very few people know that in free India 33,000 policemen have sacrificed their lives, which they have for someone’s protection,” Modi said harping on the need to show respect to the police personnel.

Tags: narendra modi, democracy. ncc cadets, nss
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




