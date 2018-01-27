search on deccanchronicle.com
Jagan Mohan Reddy's Padayatra halted for a day to hoist flag

Published Jan 27, 2018, 2:41 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2018, 3:04 am IST
He greeted people across the country and abroad on the occasion.
YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy hoists the National Flag at Saguturu village in Ozili mandal of SPSR Nellore district on Friday on the occasion of Republic Day. (Photo: DC)
 YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy hoists the National Flag at Saguturu village in Ozili mandal of SPSR Nellore district on Friday on the occasion of Republic Day. (Photo: DC)

Nellore: YSR Congress chief and Opposition leader in AP Assembly Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the National Flag at Saguturu village in Ozili mandal of SPSR Nellore district on Friday. 

Jagan also paid floral tributes to the portrait of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and dwelt at length on the role of the Constitution devised to protect the rights of citizens and render social justice. He greeted people across the country and abroad on the occasion.  

 

His Padayatra was halted on Friday in view of Republic Day. Nellore MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Sarveypalli legislator and party district Convener Kakani Govardhan Reddy and ZP Chairman Bommireddy Raghavendra Reddy were present.

