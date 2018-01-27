search on deccanchronicle.com
Even Cong denied VIP spots to our leaders, says BJP after Rahul R-day seat row

PTI
Published Jan 27, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2018, 9:59 am IST
'Unlike the Congress, the BJP does not stoop so low and believes in a healthy democracy,' says BJP spokesperson.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended the 69th Republic Day parade on Friday and took the designated seat in the sixth row, prompting an angry reaction from the Opposition. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended the 69th Republic Day parade on Friday and took the designated seat in the sixth row, prompting an angry reaction from the Opposition. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday hit back at the Congress over the issue of sitting position of Rahul Gandhi during the Republic Day parade, saying in the past its chiefs were not even given seats in the VIP enclosure.

Congress President Gandhi on Friday attended the annual event and took the designated seat in the sixth row, prompting an angry reaction from the Opposition party which accused the ruling BJP government of setting aside tradition and indulging in "cheap politics".

 

Read Also: Not 4, Rahul watches Republic Day parade from row 6; Cong fumes at BJP​

"Where did Rajnath Singhji and Nitin Gadkariji sit as BJP chiefs at Republic Day events during the Congress-led UPA government," BJP National Spokesperson Anil Baluni said.

He said that BJP leaders were not given seats in the VIP area during the Congress-era.

"But unlike the Congress, the BJP does not stoop so low and believes in a healthy democracy," Baluni said.

Gandhi was seated in the sixth row, along with Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Read Also: Issue more about manners than protocols: Cong on 6th row seat for Rahul​

In 2017, the former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was assigned a seat in the front row and was seen sitting along with BJP president Amit Shah. The BJP president was seated in the front row in the function on Friday.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government's "cheap politics" was at display when it broke tradition and denied Gandhi a front-row seat.

Read Also: Rahul Gandhi gets 4th row seat at R-Day parade; Cong calls it 'cheap politics'

Government sources said that as per the protocol, the Leader of Opposition is accorded a seat in the seventh row.

