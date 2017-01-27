Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana will lead India’s cashless bid: Governer

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2017, 2:09 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 2:41 am IST
Metro on track for 2017 launch, says Narasimhan.
TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets his AP counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu as Governor E.S.L Narasimhan looks on, at the At Home hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Thursday said that post demonetisation, the state government was garnering resources and making efforts to make TS a leading state in the country in terms of cashless transactions.

He also announced that the Hyderabad Metro Rail will become operational this year. 

Though Mr Narasimhan did not mention the date, highly-placed sources said that the date has been tentatively fixed on June 2, Telangana Formation Day.

“Siddipet Assembly constituency has been taken up as a pilot project in this regard (cashless transactions). Ibrahimpur village in the constituency has achieved the distinction of being the first village to go cashless in toto,” the Governor said. 

Stating that the state is developing rapidly and topped the Ease of Doing Business, he said: “The youngest state of Telangana is today being referred to as the most happening state and is on its way to becoming a role model state.”

The Governor was addressing the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad. 

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and other high-level civil and defence dignitaries attended.

This is probably Mr Narasimhan’s last Republic Day function as his decade-long tenure will end in May, unless renewed by the Centre.

Mr Narasimhan said, “We have completed 31 months in government and our targets and priorities are now well defined.”

During his 40-minute address, the Governor spoke about creation of 21 new districts, progress of Mission Bhagiratha scheme to provide water to 25,000 rural habitations by 2018 end, Mission Kakatiya, construction of irrigation projects at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore, progress in power sector, reservations to Muslims and STs etc. 

He said steps were taken to develop Yadadri, Vemulawada, Jogulamba, Bhadradri, Dharmapuri and Basar temples as pilgrimage centres.

Stating that Hyderabad will be a world-class city, Mr Narasimhan said Mission Bhagiratha will ensure drinking water to all villages within ORR and also all towns in the state. 

Referring to Krishna Phase-III and Godavari Phase-1 project to supply water to Hyderabad, he said that the Rs 1,900 crore project to improve water supply in peripheral circles of the city was going on in full swing.

“Musi River which used to be lifeline of Hyderabad is now totally polluted. My government is taking action to set up an SPV for ensuring coordinated and speedy rejuvenation of the river,” the Governor said.

Tags: governor e.s.l. narasimhan, demonetisation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

