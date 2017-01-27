Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: VHP activists join Republic Day parade

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2017, 2:32 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 3:12 am IST
When the tableaux were being paraded, the local VHP activists joined the parade, shouting Jai Sriram.
Metpally sub-collector Musharaf Ali with Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha.
 Metpally sub-collector Musharaf Ali with Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Hyderabad: The first-ever Republic Day celebrations held at the Jagtial fort after the formation of the district were marred by about 50 Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists joining the ceremonial parade.

When the tableaux depicting developmental activities were being paraded, the local VHP activists joined the parade, shouting Jai Sriram. Collector A. Sharath took the ‘salute’ from the VHP group.

Aggrieved by this, Muslim youth who were in the galleries took out green flags and surged forward to join the parade. Local Congress legislator T. Jeevan Reddy pacified the Muslim youth.

This was not the only controversy. Collector Sharat said in his address that he would be “ever grateful” to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and would “touch his feet for allowing him to participate in the RD celebrations.”

If this was not shocking enough, IAS official and Metpally sub-collector Musharaf Ali was seen sitting at the feet of Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha while talking to her at the VVIP gallery.

Jagtial, which was part of erstwhile the Karimnagar district, was hived off three months ago, and Mr Sharat took it as a prestige issue to organise the Republic Day festivities at the fort that was abandoned for years. He oversaw the cleaning of the fort and giving it a facelift.

Congress MLA T. Jeevan Reddy questioned the collector and the superintendent of police on how the VHP workers were allowed to take part in the parade. He asked whether Jagtial “was part of a secular country.” According to Mr Jeevan Reddy, after he raised the issue with the district officials, police took a few VHP activists into custody.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Mr Jeevan Reddy said he had walked out of the official function in protest. “I never seen or heard such a blatant breach of secular procedures,” he said. 

Tags: republic day parade
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

For this year, the state had again proposed a tableau with the festival of Bathukamma as the theme, despite the very same idea getting rejected last year.

Telangana tableau fails to make it to Republic Day Parade, again

This is the second consecutive year Telangana state has been missing from the Republic Day Parade.
12 Jan 2017 1:04 AM
In Egypt, members of the Indian community as well Egyptian friends of India and students of Indian language at the The Maulana Azad Centre for Indian Culture (MACIC) attended the celebrations held at the India House premises in Zamalek. (Photo: Twitter/ Indian Embassy in Egypt)

From China to Egypt, Indians celebrate Republic Day across the world

In Shanghai, Consul General Prakash Gupta hoisted the tricolour in the presence of Indian expats at the Consulate.
26 Jan 2017 9:09 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were captured by shutterbugs at various venues in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Saif, Nawazuddin, Soha-Kunal, others spread their charm
The cast of 'Kung Fu Yoga' were snapped while promoting the film at various events. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kung Fu Yoga team gears up for release with intense promotions
Hrithik Roshan watched his recently released film 'Kaabil' in a theatre in Mumbai while the director of the film, Sanjay Gupta, held a bash for industry friends on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik watches Kaabil in theatre while Sanjay Gupta throws a bash
Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu interacted with the media to promote their upcoming film 'The Ghazi Attack' along with the team on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu promote The Ghazi Attack
Paparazzi spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid, Sidharth, Diljit, others have a casual day out
Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi lauched the trailer of their film 'Irada' along with the team on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arshad Warsi and Naseeruddin Shah launch the trailer of Irada with team
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra cosies up with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron; something brewing?

PeeCee recently made an appearance on the hit TV talk show Koffee with Karan.
 

Young surfer photobombed by shark near beach in Australia

From the angle, it looks like the shark was spooked and is rolling away from the board to escape it (Photo: Facebook)
 

Shiv Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad seek ban on SRK's Raees in Gujarat

A still from the film.
 

Miffed after being denied ticket, BJP leaders lie down before UP chief's car

Bharatiya Janata party leaders Sunder Lal Dixit and Rambabu Dwivedi as mark of protest on Thursday lay down in front of the car of the party's state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Hyderabad: Two students drown while taking 'selfies'

The security guards near the water body had asked the students not to enter the water, however, they neglected the advice. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Man behind unified helpline number on highway gets Padma Shri

Vadodara-based doctor Subroto Das received the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IB to find out why AP minister disappeared

AP Minister for social welfare Ravela Kishore Babu

Hyderabad: Autos block road at Rathifile

Space was earmarked for the vehicles and barricades set up, but many drivers park their autorickshaws just outside the enclosure.

AP SCS row: Sujana likens stir with pig races, invites big backlash

Police personnel barricade a road to prevent people from going to R.K. Beach to take part in a silent protest seeking the special category status for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: DC)

KCR to start Ramadasu lift irrigation scheme on January 31

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Telangana govt may relax city lake curbs

Successive governments have attempted to dilute GO 111.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham